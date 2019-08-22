Takamine owners, book your guitar a setup from master luthier Mr Makoto Terasaki at the UK Guitar Show 2019

Takamine owners attending the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019 can give their acoustic the gift of a lifetime, with a setup, check, and restring from Mr Makoto Terasaki.

Mr Terasaki is Takamine's general manager and one of Japan's most influential luthiers. His designs have made Takamine an industry leader while his appreciation for detail and tone is unparalleled. For a £5 charity donation to Music For All, Mr Terasaki will make sure your favourite Takamine has never sounded or played better. You will also receive a goody bag.

The offer is open to ticket holders only and these slots are limited. Book your appointment with Mr Terasaki here now to avoid disappointment.

And if you don't have a ticket, well, time is running out!

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show will be held in London's Business Design Centre on the weekend of the 21-22 September. You can book your tickets here.

Exhibitors already confirmed for the show include Fender, Jackson, Faith, Death by Audio, Takamine, Vox, Blackstar and many more.

The likes of Devin Townsend, Lari Basilio and Paul Gilbert will be among the many artists making an appearance. As will Mr Eric Gales, the man Joe Bonamassa recently named as the best blues-rock guitarist in the world today.

There will be clinics, performances, live luthiery... See UK Guitar Show for the full programme.