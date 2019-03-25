Me and my guitar: Devin Townsend

As prog-metal sorcerer Devin Townsend quite literally gears up to release monumental new album Empath, he let us in on a few secrets behind his Framus Stormbender signature electric guitar in this exclusive video.

In the clip, which features the model’s latest seven-string incarnation, Hevy Devy explains why the Stormbender is so much more than just him putting his name to a guitar.

Devin goes on to detail each and every spec, including the guitar’s Evertune bridge and Fishman Fluence humbuckers, and how it all started with the idea of capturing a Les Paul Custom sound without the look.

Most tantalisingly, Townsend teases a more affordable Stormbender for next year’s NAMM… We can’t wait.

Empath is out on 29 March via Inside Out Music.