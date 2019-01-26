NAMM 2019: Framus unveils space-age Stormbender Devin Townsend Signature 7-String Masterbuilt guitar

NAMM 2019: German luthier Framus has unveiled a new Stormbender Devin Townsend Signature 7-String Masterbuilt electric.

The build centres around a carbon fibre middle block, augmented by numerous fancy tonewoods, including a mahogany back, flame maple neck and tigerstripe ebony fretboard. Mounted on the maple top are two active Fishman Fluence humbuckers, which are controlled by volume and tone knobs with push/pull voicing options and a pickup selector switch.

Other performance-orientated hardware appointments include a Graph Tech Ratio locking machine heads, a Graph Tech Black Tusq saddle, Warwick Security straplocks and EverTune bridge. The final touches come in the form of fluorescent fret markers, befitting of the space age design.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

