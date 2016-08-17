Devin Townsend's top 5 tips for guitarists

“I got to wank a bit, which is nice…”

Devin Townsend is sat on a sofa at his record label HQ with a massive grin on his face, telling MusicRadar about new album Transcendence - one that we couldn’t help but notice contained more lead guitar work than usual from the Canadian progressive metal alchemist.

“But I’d never taken the time to articulate why the music is supposed to do what it does,” he continues playfully.

“Why do you wank? For example, Deconstruction was not an album I recorded because I wanted to make complicated prog music; it was because I was pissed off that kind of music had become a thing. It was me saying, ‘This is all bullshit!’

“So, this time, with Transcendence, the concept became how to get out of my comfort zone so I don’t repeat myself. It felt like there was gas in the tank again!”

Some of that gas came from unexpected places this time round. The seventh offering from the Devin Townsend Project, which includes Dave Young on guitar/keyboards, Brian Waddell on bass and Ryan Van Poederooyen behind the kit, was born from its leader letting go of the reins and utilising the wealth of talent at his fingertips.

For someone that was more used to masterfully orchestrating in a room by himself, meticulously slaving over the fine details from conceptualisation to execution and beyond, it was a most liberating experience indeed.

DTP is something I’ve been doing for about 20 years, this somewhere-in-between-Metallica-and-Enya thing - so long it was almost like I didn’t want to do it any more

“I think that was why the record was called Transcendence,” says Hevy Devy. “DTP is something I’ve been doing for about 20 years, this somewhere-in-between-Metallica-and-Enya thing - so long it was almost like I didn’t want to do it any more.

“It’s so easy to start believing all the ‘Madness Of King Devin’ stuff… especially in the prog world, there are a lot of those. The madness of king whoever - to the point where it’s not much more than some psychology of narcissism: ‘No-one can do this as well as me, because I clearly have the vision!’

“In order to find fuel this time, something had to change. I felt like this album was turning into shit versions of what I’d done before.”

As it turns out, even the most brilliant minds in music are susceptible to self-doubt and getting stuck in a rut. For Devin, the keys to evolution lied in drifting far from his comfort zone in order to make the music that truly excited him.

If so much of your identity is invested in being King Devin On Shit Hill or whatever, you can forget there are people with good ideas that can do it better

“So I spoke to Dave and Mike, saying, ‘These three notes have to be there, but can you make it more complicated? Okay, see you tomorrow!’ And what I got was what I wanted… but better.

“I wrote 50 songs until we decided together which ones would work best, all on the same page. I needed the uncomfortable moments to help me recognise the things that were holding me back - like controlling everything.

“That’s why I got Nolly [Getgood, Periphery bassist/producer] involved as well. At the end, I asked him what he would do to change it, and he said, ‘Turn up the guitars, drums, vocals up and the delay down.’ I answered, ‘All right do that, send it to mastering and don’t show it to me!’ And then I felt like I was gonna puke!

“But that transition was very inspiring; I realised I was holding onto shit I didn’t need to. If so much of your identity is invested in being King Devin On Shit Hill or whatever, you can forget there are people with good ideas that can do it better.”

Here, the multi-instrumentalist gives us five tips to guitar godliness…

Don't Miss

Rig tour: Devin Townsend Project

Mooer reveals Devin Townsend signature Ocean Machine delay and reverb pedal

Devin Townsend talks LED laser guitars and Albert Hall show