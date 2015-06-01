Rig tour: Devin Townsend Project

It’s the end of the tour, he’s got a stinking cold, but good ol’ Devy didn’t shirk from the opportunity to give you the insider’s perspective on his rig.

He’s a musician who goes to the extremes of melodic mellow and metallic madness in his music and as a result, Devin uses distinctive rigs for his different projects. But for his main focus, the aptly named Devin Townsend Project, it’s an evolving situation, of sorts.

"My rig always changes," says Devin. "One of the things about doing odd, progressive heavy metal is, although it might not be financially the most lucrative thing, we get given a lot of gear. It’s awesome! So I’m trying to figure out what’s best for my rig, but the root of it is always the same."