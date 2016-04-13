Mooer reveals Devin Townsend signature Ocean Machine delay and reverb pedal

As you'll know from our most recent rig tour, Devin Townsend is a tonehound of the highest order. Accordingly, we were excited to hear that the man himself is working with Mooer on a signature delay/reverb pedal, the Ocean Machine, and we've just got wind of the very first details.

The Ocean Machine packs dual delay and reverb, as well as a looper. Three footswitches activate each effect individually, and double up as record/play/stop, half-speed and reverse looper functions.

Each delay offers a host of options: delay A features digital, echo, galaxy, rotary, tri-mod, liquid, tremolo, reverse and mod-inverse, while delay B features digital, real, analog, tape, mod, lofi, tube, dyna and filler.

Reverbs include room, hall, plate, phaser-verb, flanger-verb, filter, reverse, spring and mod. Eagle-eyed pedal fans will also note a separate shimmer control, which dials in octave effects.

Stereo inputs and outputs and MIDI compatibility afford the pedal additional versatility, as does a natty LCD screen, which you can see in the demo video above from the good folk at Effects Database.

The pedal has been in the works for a while - back in August 2015, Townsend tweeted: "@MooerAudio have agreed to try and make a very small, reasonably priced 2 delay and reverb, triple pedal called the Ocean Machine with me."

There's no word on availability yet, but Devin reckons the Ocean Machine will hit the streets for around $250. That could make it a genuine affordable contender to similar multi-function efforts from Line 6, TC Electronic, and (whisper it) maybe even Strymon and Eventide…