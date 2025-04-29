“This upcoming tour will be the last time you get a chance to see me for quite sometime. I am going on a vacation”: Devin Townsend announces an indefinite break from touring – but it sounds like he's going to be keeping himself busy in the coming months
Townsend’s forthcoming hiatus from the road will see him launch The Ruby Quaker YouTube series, allowing him to explore “dozens of creative ventures” he never had time for before
Devin Townsend has announced an “indefinite” break from touring, advising anyone who is planning to see him onstage to come along to his forthcoming US dates. After that, well, it’s vacation time.
With the rising costs of touring, the logistics involved, and the amount of time spent away from his family, the prolific Canadian prog-metal guitar trailblazer released a statement, saying it was time to press pause.
“Over the years, I’ve heard it countless times: ‘Dev, take a break… please.’ But the flood of ideas, the excitement, and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring, and kept me grateful for a life on the road,” he writes. “That said, things have changed – especially since the pandemic. Booking tours now means planning up to two years in advance. With fewer venues, fewer crews, and a saturated touring circuit, it’s become more challenging than ever to line things up.”
Townsend does not say how long he will be off-road for. But his upcoming dates in North America will be the only live shows in the foreseeable future.
Those who can’t make it could point can relive the live production of The Moth, Townsend’s most ambitious – most audacious – work, and stream it in 4K UHD from On Air (priced £20.99), where it is available on demand until 28 May 2025.
The Moth tells the story of life, from birth to death, and Townsend’s performance of it in the Netherlands saw him accompanied by the NNO symphony orchestra and choir, plus his regular band featuring Mike Keneally, Darby Todd, and James Leach. That Netherlands show is and will be the only time he performs The Moth in its entirety.
Townsend, however, will be back onstage. He just doesn’t know when. Right now his priorities – familial and musical – are at home.
“Life has simply caught up with me,” he writes. “My parents need help, my dogs are on their last legs, the kids have moved out, The Moth is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate.”
And also he needs some time to devote to a the projects that have been pushed aside by Townsend’s touring schedule, chief of which is The Ruby Quaker Show, a YouTube series to “explore the dozens of creative ventures” that Townsend has prevaricated over. What sort of form will this take? All-sorts, says Townsend. There will be some weird stuff too.
“Albums, worlds, inventions, and strange, wonderful ideas I’ve postponed for years – now I’m making the time to bring them to life, without that familiar pressure of knowing I’ll be gone again in a month,” he writes.
Townsend’s latest studio album, PowerNerd, is out now via Inside Out. His US dates start on 2 May in Nashville. See Devin Townsend for upcoming tour dates and ticket details.
