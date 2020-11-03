Here's your last chance to save up to 80% off sample packs at Loopmasters

So you might not have gone out trick or treating at the weekend, no doubt saved yourself a few quid not shopping for sweets and tacky costumes. Well, how about saving a few more quid on a bunch of sample packs at Loopmasters?

For the money you've saved on not buying tons of pick 'n' mix and fake blood can be splashed out on a slew of techno, house, trap, EDM, cinematic, D'n'B, percussion and hip-hop sample packs all slashed at 80% off. Not only that but you'll also find more amazing offers at 70%, 60% and 50% off too.

These Halloween hangover deals won't be around for long with today being the last day of the sale, so be sure to get in there quick before it's too late.

With so many to choose from we thought we'd pick out a few of our favourites including the License Free Movie Clips Bundle from Industrial Strength, now just £90.24; the Blind Audio 1st Anniversary Mega Bundle, down to £25; Thick Sounds - Drum and Bass Bundle, only £29.95 and the Techno Mega Pack from Unity Sounds, only 25.81.

With Black Friday music deals coming later this month, we should see more fantastic offers like this doing the rounds. If you want to be ahead of the curve, we'd recommend bookmarking our Black Friday plugins hub, where we'll be sharing all the best software deals from now until the main event.

License Free Movie Clips Bundle | £225.60 £90.24

These 24-bit one-shot audio samples are 100% license-free, with just under 10GB of content in total.View Deal

Blind Audio 1st Anniversary Mega Bundle | £129.50 £25

Blind Audio is celebrating its first birthday by offering up its first 10 hip-hop sample packs at a whopping 80% discount!View Deal

Thick Sounds - Drum and Bass Bundle | £144.75 £29.95

A selection of tremendous packs produced by the French powerhouse known as Salaryman (RAM/Technique/ProgRam).View Deal