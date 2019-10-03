Hands-on video: Find out how Loopmasters Loopcloud 5 could change the way you work with samples

Loopmasters’ Loopcloud 5 is far more than a sample management platform: it’s a complete creative environment that enables you to think about your sounds in a totally different way.

In the video above, you can find out exactly what makes Loopcloud 5 tick. You can download the software for free from the Loopcloud website, and there are now three subscription options, too: Artist, Studio and Professional.

Priced at £5.99, £9.99 and £17.99 a month respectively, these include credits that can be spent on samples, and also storage space for your own sounds (5GB, 50GB and 250GB) so that you can access them wherever you go.