HeadRush launches feature-packed Looperboard with 7” touch display

HeadRush, famed for its Pedalboard and Gigboard multi-effects pedals, has brought its touchscreen format to the Looperboard, which boasts a 7” touch display and quad-core processor.

Designed from the ground up, the Looperboard features a customisable workflow, encompassing four mono or stereo looper tracks, which can be run in any of five track modes (Fixed, Serial, Sync, Serial/Sync and Free).

12 footswitches feature individual footswitches with LEDs that provide real-time feedback, and offer a host of functions: record, overdub, reverse, transpose, bounce, undo/redo, peel, fade, and clear individual looper tracks.

Effects, meanwhile, include time-stretching via tap tempo, reverse, fade, multiply, and the ability to divide length and speed for the whole loop.

Over eight hours of internal recording time is included, while additional storage is available via SD and a USB-A drive inputs, or connecting a computer through USB-B.

Speaking of I/O, the complement includes…

(4) Combo XLR+1⁄4” inputs with switchable +48V phantom power

(2) XLR outputs with switchable ground-lift

(2) 1⁄4” outputs; switchable between amp or line level

1⁄4” stereo headphone output with dedicated volume knob

1/8” stereo aux input

MIDI in and out/thru

There are also 300 drum and percussion loops included, while users can record direct to USB, with a special HeadRush edition of Pro Tools bundled with the looper.

The Looperboard is available now for $899. See HeadRush FX for more info.