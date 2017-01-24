The best new guitars of NAMM 2017

NAMM 2017: As we’ve said many times before, it’s very hard to say what the ‘best’ guitars are - guitarists are a notoriously particular bunch, but we’re confident players of all genres will find something they like among this lot.

Here, we’ve put together a brief round-up of the guitars that will make waves in 2017, whether that’s down to their heritage, forward-thinking or both. We’ll start with this year’s winner from Anaheim: Supro’s Island and Americana Series.

We’d heard rumblings of Supro reviving its guitar line, but we didn’t expect it to be quite so comprehensive or, indeed, keenly priced, with 14 new models spanning RRPs from £649 to £1,199.

The company’s Island and Americana guitars cover a huge range of pickup and vibrato configurations, but what they all have in common is a sharp attention to detail, thanks to input from Supro's Dave Koltai, famed designer Trev Wilkinson, vintage pickup expert Ken Calvet and luthier Glenn Sweetwood.

Since the US brand’s return in 2014, it’s released a rapidly expanding line of amps, pedals and now guitars, all of which provide the perfect example of taking a company forward while staying true to its heritage.

More info: Supro revives guitar line with 14 new electrics

