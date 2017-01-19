NAMM 2017: Fender announces 9 limited edition Exotic Collection guitars

NAMM 2017: Take a look at these images of Fender's new limited edition Exotic Collection instruments. The range reimagines popular models in unusual tonewoods and will be launched monthly throughout 2017, beginning in April.

Included in the line-up is a Malaysian Blackwood Telecaster 90; American Professional Pine Stratocaster, Jazzmaster and Telecasters; and the American Professional Mahogany Tele Deluxe ShawBucker.

The wood has been sourced from a variety of original sources, including - in the case of the pine - Buckstaff Furniture Company facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, while elsewhere Fender has taken the unusual step of using mahogany (albeit not for the first time) in Strat and Tele designs.

Browse the gallery to take a closer look at all nine of the limited edition models.