NAMM 2017: Fender announces 9 limited edition Exotic Collection guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Take a look at these images of Fender's new limited edition Exotic Collection instruments. The range reimagines popular models in unusual tonewoods and will be launched monthly throughout 2017, beginning in April.
Included in the line-up is a Malaysian Blackwood Telecaster 90; American Professional Pine Stratocaster, Jazzmaster and Telecasters; and the American Professional Mahogany Tele Deluxe ShawBucker.
Read more: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG
The wood has been sourced from a variety of original sources, including - in the case of the pine - Buckstaff Furniture Company facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, while elsewhere Fender has taken the unusual step of using mahogany (albeit not for the first time) in Strat and Tele designs.
Browse the gallery to take a closer look at all nine of the limited edition models.
2017 Limited Edition Malaysian Blackwood Telecaster® 90
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Limited Edition Malaysian Blackwood Telecaster enhances the traditional Telecaster style with the elegant look of a Malaysian blackwood top.
The new limited-edition guitar features two JP-90 single-coil pickups and is topped by 22 narrow-tall frets and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard that is ideal for most playing styles.
Other highlights of the model include a custom string-through-body short-plate Tele® bridge that features compensated brass saddles, a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition Shedua Top Stratocaster®
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Limited Edition Shedua Top Stratocaster tempers the traditional Strat® sound with the rich tone and warm look of an okoume body with a shedua top.
The limited-edition model features three of Fender’s brand-new V-Mod single-coil pickups, a new treble-bleed tone circuit and a new modern “Deep C”-shaped neck profile that feels just right in the player’s hand.
The limited-edition guitar also includes narrow-tall frets, a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Professional Jazz Bass® FMT
PRESS RELEASE: The new 2017 Limited Edition American Professional Jazz Bass combines modern features with a stunning figured maple top to create an instrument that looks as beautiful as it sounds.
The new model features brand-new V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups, a slim “Modern C”-shaped neck and 20 narrow-tall frets that provide comfortable playing feel and perfect intonation.
Other features include a four-saddle HiMass™ Vintage string-through-body bridge with nickel-plated brass saddles, a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Professional Mahogany Stratocaster®
PRESS RELEASE: A departure from Fender’s traditional tone wood choices, the 2017 Limited Edition American Professional Mahogany Stratocaster tempers the traditional Strat® sound with the rich tone and warm look of mahogany.
The new limited model features three of Fender’s brand-new V-Mod single-coil pickups, a new treble-bleed tone circuit and new modern “Deep C”-shaped neck profile and narrow-tall frets. Other features include a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Elite Mahogany Tele® Thinline
PRESS RELEASE: The new 2017 Limited Edition American Elite Mahogany Tele Thinline tempers the traditional Telecaster bite with the rich sound and warm look of mahogany.
The model features a single 4th Gen Noiseless™ single-coil Telecaster bridge pickup and a fat-sounding ShawBucker Special Wind humbucking neck pickup (coil-splittable via the S-1™ switch) for noise-free, high-output tone.
The Elite Suspension Bridge is a unique design with a screwless mount that increases the vibration transfer, driving the top for nearly endless sustain and lively response.
The new model also features a compound-profile neck that sports a 9.5”-14” compound-radius maple fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Professional Mahogany Tele® Deluxe ShawBucker®
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Limited Edition American Professional Mahogany Tele Deluxe ShawBucker tempers the traditional Tele bite with rich sound and the warm look of mahogany.
The new model features a pair of fat-sounding ShawBucker humbucking pickups, 22 narrow-tall frets and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard that is ideal for most playing styles. The new model also features a Limited Edition neck plate and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Vintage '59 Pine Stratocaster®
PRESS RELEASE: Fender’s original prototype instruments were fashioned from pine and now, with the 2017 Limited Edition American Vintage ’59 Pine Stratocaster, the company has come full circle.
The new limited model features three American Vintage ’59 single-coil Strat® pickups, 21 narrow-tall frets and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard that is ideal for most playing styles. The model also includes a Limited Edition neck plate with a laser engraved logo on the headstock and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Professional Pine Telecaster®
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Limited Edition American Professional Pine Telecaster contains body wood that began its functional life over 100 years ago as part of the Buckstaff Furniture Company’s facility in Oshkosh, Wis. before it was reclaimed, cooked and fashioned into an instrument.
The new limited-edition model also features a single American Vintage ’64 Gray-bottom single-coil Tele® pickup, a Lollar Charlie Christian single-coil neck pickup, 22 narrow-tall frets and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard.
The new model also features a three-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge that features compensated brass saddles. The model also includes a Limited Edition neck plate with a laser engraved logo on the headstock and a hardshell case.
2017 Limited Edition American Professional Pine Jazzmaster®
PRESS RELEASE: The new Limited Edition American Professional Pine Jazzmaster is truly unique, thanks to its grain, knotholes and man-made imperfections.
Features in the new limited-edition model include a pair of V-Mod single-coil Jazzmaster pickups, 22 narrow-tall frets, a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard and an improved tremolo and bridge that incorporate a screw-in arm and brass Mustang saddles.
The model also includes a Limited Edition neck plate with a laser engraved logo on the headstock and a hardshell case.