NAMM 2017: ESP reveals a raft of new guitars and basses for 2017

NAMM 2017: In seasonal ESP fashion, the Japanese guitar behemoth has offered a preview of the models it will be unveiling at NAMM, unleashing pics and details on a raft of new guitars and basses.

Most notable is Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher's Sparrowhawk, which packs set-through construction at 24.75” scale, with mahogany body, 3-piece mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and Kelliher’s new Lace Sensor Divinator signature pickups. It comes in a Military Green Sunburst Satin finish.

Intriguingly, ESP's product preview also cites a new model for Brian 'Head' Welch, the LTD SH-7ET, which presumably signals the Korn guitarist's departure from Ibanez. His seven-string will feature an EverTune bridge and Fishman Fluence pickups, as well as a neck-through-body design with flamed maple top over basswood body, three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard and a See Thru Purple finish. Frustratingly, there are no images yet.

Rancid man Lars Frederiksen has landed his first ESP signature, the LTD Volsung, a set-neck Viper-style model with Seymour Duncan Signature pickups, Gotoh tuners and TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. The finish? Danish Camo Satin, of course.

Updated models include the Gary Holt's LTD GH-600NT, which now features a Tone Pros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, while Frank Bello gets new ESP Frank Bello Jazz and LTD FB-J4 models.

Rob Caggiano, meanwhile, secures QM and LTD RC-600QM guitars with quilted maple tops and silver accent colours, and Lamb Of God's John Campbell gets his first signature bass, the LTD JC-4FM, based on the Stream body style.