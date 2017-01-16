NAMM 2017: Supro revives guitar line with 14 new electrics

NAMM 2017: The return of Supro guitars has been teased for some time, but this year's NAMM show makes it a reality, with a whopping 14 new models confirmed.

The guitars are divided into two series: Island and Americana, promising to fuse contemporary playability and performance with retro looks and classic tones.

Island Series models comprise three pickup configurations: the single-pickup Jamesport, twin-pickup Westbury and triple-pickup Hampton.

The models feature solid alder bodies with set maple necks, and Gold Foil pickups based on '50s designs, which offer a wide frequency response for use with drive pedals and vintage-voiced amps.

Americana Series models, meanwhile, utilise Supro's vintage body design with Acousti-Glass top paired with a semi-hollow mahogany back, plus a two-bolt neck joint for the mahogany neck.

Models include the single-pickup Sahara, Dual-Tone and Belmont; twin-pickup Holiday, Coronado II and Martinique; plus the Coronado II, Martinique Deluxe and Belmont Vibrato, which all feature period-correct fulcrum vibrato tailpieces.

All Americana Series guitars pack vintage-correct Vistatone pickups to replicate the tones of original Supro, National and Airline guitars, while the '50s wiring emulates Ralph Keller's Valco designs.

Finally, there's the Jet Airliner Lapsteel, which utilises a vintage Supro body design with string-through-body hardtail bridge, as well as vintage Gold Foil pickups with '50s wiring and volume and tone controls.

All of the guitars are a result of collaboration between Supro's Dave Koltai, famed designer Trev Wilkinson, vintage pickup expert Ken Calvet and luthier Glenn Sweetwood.

Head through our gallery above for a closer look at each of the guitars, as well as pricing and spec.

Supro Island and Americana Series guitars will be available across Europe in January and February respectively. Head over to Supro USA and JHS for more info.