NAMM 2017: Ibanez unveils 30th Anniversary JEM777

Image 1 of 3 Ibanez 30th Anniversary JEM777 Desert Sun Yellow Image 2 of 3 Ibanez 30th Anniversary JEM777 Loch Ness Green Image 3 of 3 Ibanez 30th Anniversary JEM777 Shocking Pink

NAMM 2017: Ibanez has announced a limited-run 30th Anniversary JEM777 model, in celebration of 30 years partnership with co-designer Steve Vai.

The new guitar features a basswood body, five-piece maple/walnut neck, 'disappearing pyramid' inlays and Vai's signature DiMarzio Evolution pickups. The 30th anniversary theme manifests itself in an engraved neck plate that reads "JEM 30th Anniversary Edition 1987-2017 Made In Japan" and a tour bus laminate-style certificate of authenticity.

The JEM777 has an MSRP of $4,666.65 andwill be available in three finishes, including Loch Ness Green, Desert Sun Yellow and Shocking Pink, all of which mean you are unlikely to lose this guitar in a darkened room.

Ibanez JEM777 Limited Edition 30th Anniversary model press release

Bensalem, PA (January 19, 2017) -- Since the summer 1987 Summer NAMM Show, the JEM has evolved into one of the few iconic electric guitars that are immediately recognizable around the world for their unique shape, sound and style.

Over the years, Ibanez and Steve Vai have become unequivocally connected to this legendary instrument, which has become so significant to the company and the artist.

For 2017, Ibanez is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its relationship with Vai - and the creation of the legendary JEM guitar - with the release of the new JEM777. This limited-edition JEM model is available in three striking, eye-catching colors, and worthy of Steve's colorful artistry.

The JEM777 is crafted with a basswood body, for a fat, well-balanced tone and is fitted with a slim, five-piece JEM maple/walnut neck.

Other notable features include:

Prestige fret edge treatment - for a smooth, professional feel

Disappearing Pyramid inlays

Jumbo frets (scalloped from the 21st to the 24th) - to facilitate techniques such as bending, pull offs and tapping

Vai's signature DiMarzio Evolution pickups - for a wide array of rock tones

Ibanez Edge tremolo bridge w/ Ultralite Tremolo Arm - for extreme bends and dives.

Features

JEM 5pc maple/walnut neck

Basswood body

Maple fretboard w/Disappearing Pyramid inlay

W/6105 frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment

Edge tremolo bridge

Back Stop equipped

DiMarzio Evolution (H) neck pickup

DiMarzio Evolution (S) middle pickup

DiMarzio Evolution (H) bridge pickup

Cosmo black hardware

Ultralite Tremolo Arm included

Certificate of Authenticity (Tour Pass) included

Special picks included

Hardshell case included

Finishes: Desert Sun Yellow (DY), Loch Ness Green (LG), Shocking Pink (SK)

LIST: $4,666.65