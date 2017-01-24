The best new effects pedals of NAMM 2017

NAMM 2017: This year, perhaps more than any other, was all about pedals. Companies big and small had a wealth of new offerings on show, with innovation and nods to classic designs in equal measure.

Delay pedals in particular were assigned top billing for 2017, and we saw a number of efforts to downsize amps, with pedal preamps and cab modellers also a common theme.

Ahead, you’ll find our rundown of the stompboxes most likely to cause a buzz in 2017, and the ones we’d be most keen to find room on our pedalboards for. We’ll begin with our best in show winner: DigiTech’s FreqOut.

When we first caught wind of the FreqOut Natural Feedback Creator, we weren't expecting much: previous ‘feedback’ pedals have amounted to little more than infinite sustain. Yet the FreqOut manages to redefine what a feedback pedal - and feedback itself - can be.

The FreqOut is another riff on DigiTech's Whammy pitch-shifting but also employs a cunning inversion of dbx’s feedback-suppression technology, and more than delivers on its claims of "sweet, natural feedback at any volume".

While the effect itself has been around since the dawn of the electric guitar, the FreqOut changes guitarists’ approach to playing and fosters an appreciation for feedback as a device within songwriting and performing - for anyone missing the fiery response of real live amps while recording with plugins, it could prove to be essential.

More info: NAMM 2017 hands-on review: DigiTech FreqOut

