NAMM 2017: Neunaber promises consistent amp tone from your pedalboard with Iconoclast Speaker Emulator pedal

NAMM 2017: The very clever folk at Neunaber have unveiled their latest creation, the Iconoclast Speaker Emulator to bring consistency to your pedalboard.
Promising to "dynamically shape your tone" in the same way a speaker cabinet would, the Iconoclast delivers a direct output for consistent amp tone at any volume and in nearly any setting.
Three controls tweak the sound: low adjusts virtual cabinet type and size; mid captures the speaker's dynamic interaction with the amp; and high shifts the frequency cutoff, replicating a range of speaker types.
There's also a volume control and studio-quality noise gate, while stereo inputs and outputs deliver balanced or unbalanced connections. A built-in headphone amp means guitarists can plug straight in with cans, too.
Neunaber is touting the ability to tweak responses via its Iconoclast software for Windows/Mac, too, while the unit itself is powered by standard 9V or 12V pedal power supplies.
Sounds good for fly gigs and recording, as well as a back-up amp, this. The Iconoclast is available from mid-February, and can be preordered now from Neunaber for $249.