NAMM 2017: HeadRush Pedalboard promises "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a multi-effects pedal

NAMM 2017: New USA-based guitar tech company HeadRush has announced its first product, the HeadRush Pedalboard multi-effects processor.
Developed by the team behind Avid's Eleven DSP, HeadRush boasts a quad-core processor and Eleven HD Expanded DSP, which aim to deliver "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a floorboard guitar FX processor.
The pedal's 12 footswitches each feature their own OLED displays, while a seven-inch touchscreen handles the bulk of editing, offering drag-and-drop rig creation and clear visual feedback - handy when using hands-free editing.
A "generous and diverse offering" of amp, cabinet, FX and microphone models is onboard, as well as the ability to load custom impulse response files - take a look below for the full list.
The processor is also touting unique features, including gapless preset switching, a 20-minute-plus looper, the ability to peel off loop layers in the reverse order they were added and more.
HeadRush Pedalboard is available in Q1 2017 for £899.99 - head over to HeadRush Electronics for more info.
With its cornucopia of screens, this newcomer is destined to go up against Line 6's all-conquering Helix - but will it make our rundown of the best multi-effects pedals in the world today?
Model list
Amp
- 59 TWEED DELUXE
- 59 TWEED BASS
- 64 BLACK LUX VIB
- 64 BLACK LUX NORM
- 64 BLACK VIB
- 65 BLACK SR
- 65 BLACK MINI
- 65 J45
- 66 AC Hi BOOST
- 67 BLACK DUO
- 67 PLEXIGLAS VARI
- 68 PLEXIGLAS 50W
- 69 PLEXIGLAS 100W
- BLUE LINE BASS
- 82 LEAD 800 100W
- M-2 LEAD
- SL-100 DRIVE
- SL-100 CRUNCH
- SL-100 CLEAN
- 92 TREADPLATE MODERN
- 92 TREADPLATE VINTAGE
- 93 MS30
- RB-01B RED
- RB-01B BLUE
- RB-01B GREEN
- 82 LEAD 800 BASS MOD
- 89 SL-100 EXT RANGE
- 82 LEAD 800 BRIGHT
- 67 BLACK SHIMMER
- 59 DELUXE GAIN MOD
- 68 PLEXI EL84 MOD
- 66 AC HI BOOST MOD
- 69 BLUE LINE SCOOP
Cabinet
- 1X8 CUSTOM
- 1X12 BLACK PANEL LUX
- 1X12 TWEED LUX
- 1X15 OPEN BACK
- 2X12 AC BLUE
- 2X12 BLACK PANEL DUO
- 2X12 B30
- 2X12 SILVER CONE
- 4X10 TWEED BASS
- 4X10 BLACK SR
- 4X12 CLASSIC 30W
- 4X12 65W
- 4X12 GREEN 25W
- 4X12 GREEN 20W
- 8X10 BLUE LINE
Microphone
- DYN 7
- DYN 57
- DYN 409
- DYN 421
- COND 67
- COND 87
- COND 414
- RIBBON 121
- DYN 20
- DYN 12
Distortion
- WHITE BOOST
- GREEN JRC-OD
- DC DISTORT
- BLACK OP
- TRI FUZZ
- 8-BIT CRUSH
Dynamics/EQ
- GRAY COMP
- DYN111 COMP
- GRAPHIC EQ
- PARA EQ
- BASS EQ
Modulation
- MULTICHORUS
- CHORUS
- FLANGER
- VIBRATO
- AIR FILTER
- AIR FLANGER
- VIBE PHASER
- ORANGE PHASER
- TRON PHASER
- STONE PHASER
- ROTARY
Reverb/delay
- STEREO DOUBLER
- AIR REVERB
- ELEVEN REVERB
- SPRING REVERB
- TAPE ECHO
- BBD DELAY
- DYN DELAY
Expression
- VOLUME
- SHINE WAH
- BLACK WAH
- WHAM
- HARM