NAMM 2017: HeadRush Pedalboard promises "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a multi-effects pedal

NAMM 2017: New USA-based guitar tech company HeadRush has announced its first product, the HeadRush Pedalboard multi-effects processor.

A seven-inch touchscreen handles the bulk of editing, offering drag-and-drop rig creation and clear visual feedback

Developed by the team behind Avid's Eleven DSP, HeadRush boasts a quad-core processor and Eleven HD Expanded DSP, which aim to deliver "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a floorboard guitar FX processor.

The pedal's 12 footswitches each feature their own OLED displays, while a seven-inch touchscreen handles the bulk of editing, offering drag-and-drop rig creation and clear visual feedback - handy when using hands-free editing.

A "generous and diverse offering" of amp, cabinet, FX and microphone models is onboard, as well as the ability to load custom impulse response files - take a look below for the full list.

The processor is also touting unique features, including gapless preset switching, a 20-minute-plus looper, the ability to peel off loop layers in the reverse order they were added and more.

HeadRush Pedalboard is available in Q1 2017 for £899.99 - head over to HeadRush Electronics for more info.

With its cornucopia of screens, this newcomer is destined to go up against Line 6's all-conquering Helix - but will it make our rundown of the best multi-effects pedals in the world today?

Model list

Amp

59 TWEED DELUXE

59 TWEED BASS

64 BLACK LUX VIB

64 BLACK LUX NORM

64 BLACK VIB

65 BLACK SR

65 BLACK MINI

65 J45

66 AC Hi BOOST

67 BLACK DUO

67 PLEXIGLAS VARI

68 PLEXIGLAS 50W

69 PLEXIGLAS 100W

BLUE LINE BASS

82 LEAD 800 100W

M-2 LEAD

SL-100 DRIVE

SL-100 CRUNCH

SL-100 CLEAN

92 TREADPLATE MODERN

92 TREADPLATE VINTAGE

93 MS30

RB-01B RED

RB-01B BLUE

RB-01B GREEN

82 LEAD 800 BASS MOD

89 SL-100 EXT RANGE

82 LEAD 800 BRIGHT

67 BLACK SHIMMER

59 DELUXE GAIN MOD

68 PLEXI EL84 MOD

66 AC HI BOOST MOD

69 BLUE LINE SCOOP

Cabinet

1X8 CUSTOM

1X12 BLACK PANEL LUX

1X12 TWEED LUX

1X15 OPEN BACK

2X12 AC BLUE

2X12 BLACK PANEL DUO

2X12 B30

2X12 SILVER CONE

4X10 TWEED BASS

4X10 BLACK SR

4X12 CLASSIC 30W

4X12 65W

4X12 GREEN 25W

4X12 GREEN 20W

8X10 BLUE LINE

Microphone

DYN 7

DYN 57

DYN 409

DYN 421

COND 67

COND 87

COND 414

RIBBON 121

DYN 20

DYN 12

Distortion

WHITE BOOST

GREEN JRC-OD

DC DISTORT

BLACK OP

TRI FUZZ

8-BIT CRUSH

Dynamics/EQ

GRAY COMP

DYN111 COMP

GRAPHIC EQ

PARA EQ

BASS EQ

Modulation

MULTICHORUS

CHORUS

FLANGER

VIBRATO

AIR FILTER

AIR FLANGER

VIBE PHASER

ORANGE PHASER

TRON PHASER

STONE PHASER

ROTARY

Reverb/delay

STEREO DOUBLER

AIR REVERB

ELEVEN REVERB

SPRING REVERB

TAPE ECHO

BBD DELAY

DYN DELAY

Expression