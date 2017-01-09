More

NAMM 2017: HeadRush Pedalboard promises "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a multi-effects pedal

New FX processor boasts touchscreen display and gapless preset switching

13 screens… that enough for ya?
NAMM 2017: New USA-based guitar tech company HeadRush has announced its first product, the HeadRush Pedalboard multi-effects processor.

A seven-inch touchscreen handles the bulk of editing, offering drag-and-drop rig creation and clear visual feedback

Developed by the team behind Avid's Eleven DSP, HeadRush boasts a quad-core processor and Eleven HD Expanded DSP, which aim to deliver "the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive" models ever found in a floorboard guitar FX processor.

The pedal's 12 footswitches each feature their own OLED displays, while a seven-inch touchscreen handles the bulk of editing, offering drag-and-drop rig creation and clear visual feedback - handy when using hands-free editing.

A "generous and diverse offering" of amp, cabinet, FX and microphone models is onboard, as well as the ability to load custom impulse response files - take a look below for the full list.

The processor is also touting unique features, including gapless preset switching, a 20-minute-plus looper, the ability to peel off loop layers in the reverse order they were added and more.

HeadRush Pedalboard is available in Q1 2017 for £899.99 - head over to HeadRush Electronics for more info.

With its cornucopia of screens, this newcomer is destined to go up against Line 6's all-conquering Helix - but will it make our rundown of the best multi-effects pedals in the world today?

Model list

Amp

  • 59 TWEED DELUXE
  • 59 TWEED BASS
  • 64 BLACK LUX VIB
  • 64 BLACK LUX NORM
  • 64 BLACK VIB
  • 65 BLACK SR
  • 65 BLACK MINI
  • 65 J45
  • 66 AC Hi BOOST
  • 67 BLACK DUO
  • 67 PLEXIGLAS VARI
  • 68 PLEXIGLAS 50W
  • 69 PLEXIGLAS 100W
  • BLUE LINE BASS
  • 82 LEAD 800 100W
  • M-2 LEAD
  • SL-100 DRIVE
  • SL-100 CRUNCH
  • SL-100 CLEAN
  • 92 TREADPLATE MODERN
  • 92 TREADPLATE VINTAGE
  • 93 MS30
  • RB-01B RED
  • RB-01B BLUE
  • RB-01B GREEN
  • 82 LEAD 800 BASS MOD
  • 89 SL-100 EXT RANGE
  • 82 LEAD 800 BRIGHT
  • 67 BLACK SHIMMER
  • 59 DELUXE GAIN MOD
  • 68 PLEXI EL84 MOD
  • 66 AC HI BOOST MOD
  • 69 BLUE LINE SCOOP

Cabinet

  • 1X8 CUSTOM
  • 1X12 BLACK PANEL LUX
  • 1X12 TWEED LUX
  • 1X15 OPEN BACK
  • 2X12 AC BLUE
  • 2X12 BLACK PANEL DUO
  • 2X12 B30
  • 2X12 SILVER CONE
  • 4X10 TWEED BASS
  • 4X10 BLACK SR
  • 4X12 CLASSIC 30W
  • 4X12 65W
  • 4X12 GREEN 25W
  • 4X12 GREEN 20W
  • 8X10 BLUE LINE

Microphone

  • DYN 7
  • DYN 57
  • DYN 409
  • DYN 421
  • COND 67
  • COND 87
  • COND 414
  • RIBBON 121
  • DYN 20
  • DYN 12

Distortion

  • WHITE BOOST
  • GREEN JRC-OD
  • DC DISTORT
  • BLACK OP
  • TRI FUZZ
  • 8-BIT CRUSH

Dynamics/EQ

  • GRAY COMP
  • DYN111 COMP
  • GRAPHIC EQ
  • PARA EQ
  • BASS EQ

Modulation

  • MULTICHORUS
  • CHORUS
  • FLANGER
  • VIBRATO
  • AIR FILTER
  • AIR FLANGER
  • VIBE PHASER
  • ORANGE PHASER
  • TRON PHASER
  • STONE PHASER
  • ROTARY

Reverb/delay

  • STEREO DOUBLER
  • AIR REVERB
  • ELEVEN REVERB
  • SPRING REVERB
  • TAPE ECHO
  • BBD DELAY
  • DYN DELAY

Expression

  • VOLUME
  • SHINE WAH
  • BLACK WAH
  • WHAM
  • HARM