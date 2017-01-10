NAMM 2017: Is Gibson about to reveal a new solidbody electric guitar model?

NAMM 2017: Although its acoustic line-up has been firmed up for months, Gibson has been suspiciously tight-lipped about its electric line, and with good reason, it seems, as a new solidbody model has been sighted in the wild.

The company's stand at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas showcased a new double-cutaway body shape with offset horns, more reminiscent of Yamaha and PRS designs than a Les Paul.

Little is known of the gold-finished model yet, but from what we can see, it packs Gibson's usual twin-humbucker format, along with a stopbar tailpiece, but just single volume and tone knobs, and what we assume is a three-way pickup selector.

We'll report back with more from the NAMM show floor as soon as we have it.