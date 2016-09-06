Gibson Acoustic launches 24 new guitars for 2017 range

Gibson don't do things by halves, and this/next year's acoustic line-up is yet more evidence of the company's desire to innovate and diversify.

Although G Force robot tuners are available on the odd model, there's little to cause concern for traditionalists, as among the Montana brand's 24-strong (!) line-up, you'll find more affordable models than ever before, all-new HP body shapes and a number of takes on the classic J-45, including, for the first time ever, a J-45 Cutaway.

According to Gibson Acoustic, these guitars have one goal and one goal only: to “unleash the ultimate guitar player inside you”.

See if they get your motor running with the following lowdown on all the new models, direct from the horse's mouth - UK prices are TBC, but expect to see these crop up in stores over the coming months...