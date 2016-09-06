Gibson Acoustic launches 24 new guitars for 2017 range
Introduction
Gibson don't do things by halves, and this/next year's acoustic line-up is yet more evidence of the company's desire to innovate and diversify.
Although G Force robot tuners are available on the odd model, there's little to cause concern for traditionalists, as among the Montana brand's 24-strong (!) line-up, you'll find more affordable models than ever before, all-new HP body shapes and a number of takes on the classic J-45, including, for the first time ever, a J-45 Cutaway.
According to Gibson Acoustic, these guitars have one goal and one goal only: to “unleash the ultimate guitar player inside you”.
See if they get your motor running with the following lowdown on all the new models, direct from the horse's mouth - UK prices are TBC, but expect to see these crop up in stores over the coming months...
Gibson Acoustic J-15
Every inch a Gibson, the J-15 is handcrafted from solid North American tone-woods, Sitka spruce top, walnut back and sides, and a maple neck.
Built by our master-craftsmen using the same methods as all Gibson Acoustic models, the J-15 has a hand-fitted dovetail neck-to-body joint secured with hide glue to ensure resonance from strings to body.
- Tonewoods: The J-15 is handmade using North American tonewoods
- Tuners: Precise Grover Mini Nickel tuners crown the headstock providing tuning stability
- Pickup: An LR Baggs Element provides easy plug and play with a sound hole mounted volume control
- Pickguard: A tear drop shape pickguard adds a traditional look to the J-15
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl position markers are inlaid into the walnut fingerboard and bridge
- Improved Feel: The fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for gloss finish
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy.
Gibson Acoustic J-35
The J-35 is handcrafted exclusively from solid tone-woods, Sitka spruce and mahogany. Featuring vintage 1930s advanced X- bracing pattern resulting in outstanding projection.
The 2017 J-35 is the modern equivalent of that original round-shoulder flat-top with Gibson's historically celebrated, full-bodied acoustic tone.
- Tonewood: Classic tonewood combination of Sitka spruce and mahogany make up the J-35
- Vintage Bracing Pattern: The J-35 is hand built using a bracing pattern from the 1930s providing outstanding projection and a vintage tone
- Tuners: Vintage style white button tuners add precise tuning stability and a classic look
- Pickguard: The firestripe pickguard is beautiful addition to the antique natural top
- Pickup: LR Baggs Element VTC for ultimate plug and play ease with sound hole mounted volume and tone controls
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Standard
The J-45 is Gibson's best-selling acoustic of all time. Nicknamed "The Workhorse" and first introduced in 1942, this iconic acoustic has become the cornerstone of its round-shoulder, dreadnought line.
World renowned for its full, balanced expression, warm bass and excellent projection, the 2017 J-45 has been refined to carry this legacy to new heights.
- Tonewood: The J-45 is hand built using the classic tonewood combination of Sitka spruce and mahogany
- Tuners: The precise Grover Rotomatic tuners offers superior tuning stability
- Neck Profile: The slim taper neck profile allows easy playability anywhere on the neck
- Inlay: Hand inlaid mother-of-pearl details the headstock, fingerobard, and bridge
- Pickup: LR Baggs Element VTC for ultimate plug and play ease with sound hole mounted volume and tone controls
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Cutaway
You can never have too much of a good thing and the new J-45 Cutaway is just that! For the first time ever, we offer our iconic model as a new, modern cutaway model.
When you play the new J-45 Cutaway you'll notice that it responds exactly to the player's style and technique- powerful one moment, and soft and mellow the next. This characteristic of Round Shoulder guitars is certainly one of the main attractions that players have to our famous J-45 model, affectionately called "The Workhorse".
- Body Design: For the first time ever, the J-45 is offered with a cutaway for full fingerboard access
- Neck: A comfortable slim taper neck profile
- Tuners: Crowned with superior nickel Grover tuners
- Finish: Our world famous Vintage Sunburst finish is hand sprayed for a one-of-a-kind look
- Pickup: Upgraded with an LR Baggs VTC pickup system
- Tonewoods: Classic tonewoods mahogany and Sitka spruce make up this tribute to Gibson's iconic model
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl inlay dresses the headstock, fingerboard, and bridge
- Pickguard: A traditional tear drop shape pickguard wonderfully complements the beautiful lines of the J-45
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Progressive
Combining our rich history of hand built acoustics with modern innovations the J-45 Progressive features acoustic improvements to complement progressive styles.
Including Gibson G FORCE tuners for quick access to standard and alternate tunings. Eliminating the need for multiple guitars in different tunings. Titanium Tune-o-matic saddle for fast playing string action and easy to adjust string height for progressive guitar techniques.
Increased note to note sustain and improved acoustic intonation for the advanced progressive performer. Excellent acoustic sound reproduction provided by an award winning LR Baggs Lyric pickup system, featuring a mic pickup for amplified modern percussive playing.
- Gibson G FORCE Tuning System: Quick easy access to standard and alternate tunings
- Bridge: Titanium saddles allow easy string height adjustments and superior acoustic guitar intonation
- Pickup: Excellent acoustic sound reproduction and perfect for percussive acoustic playing styles
- Finish: A Stunning Autumn Burst finish is hand sprayed for a truly one-of-a-kind look
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl inlay details the headstock and fingerboard
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Custom Rosewood
The new J-45 Custom is designed to please J-45 lovers who desire the enhanced tone and look of a rosewood guitar.
Hand built on the foundation of the world famous Gibson J-45 Standard, the J-45 Custom incorporates all the charm and style with added custom enhancements from the artisans at the Gibson Acoustic factory located in Bozeman, Montana.
- Peghead: The headstock is bound in a elegant cream binding for an added custom touch
- Tuners: Superior Gold Grover tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An upgraded LR Baggs VTC pickup provides easy plug and play anywhere you perform
- Tonewood: The J-45 Custom offers the enhanced look and tone of rosewood back and sides
- Inlay: Abalone inlay highlights the headstock, fingerboard, and bridge for an upgraded custom level of detail
- Binding: The hand bound trim on the top is highlighted by a distinctive herringbone vintage style detail
- Finish: Our World famous Vintage Sunburst finish is hand sprayed for a one-of-a-kind look
- Pickguard: A vintage style firestripe guard instantly sets this customized J-45 apart
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Vintage
The 2017 J-45 Vintage, this model stays true to the original in every way, including the same round-shoulder dreadnought body design, an enhanced top made from Thermally Aged Adirondack red spruce, custom vintage hide glue top bracing, and back and sides constructed from genuine mahogany.
- Thermally Aged Top: This allows us to replicate the aging process on the cellular level for that legendary Gibson Acoustic vintage sound and appearance.
- Tuners: Period correct style tuners for added authenticity
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for smooth VOS finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
- Nut and Saddle: A hand shaped bone nut and saddle offer original detailing
- Traditional Build Techniques: The Thermally Aged Adirondack red spruce top is built using hot hide glue to connect the top braces
- VOS Finish: The hand sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer is hand rubbed to create a vintage inspiered VOS finish
Gibson Acoustic SJ-100 Walnut
The SJ-100 Walnut is the high performance cousin of the legendary SJ-200 - the "King of the Flat-Tops" - based on the same iconic shape and proportions.
Built using beautiful Claro walnut back and sides, a Sitka spruce top, and Granadillo for the fingerboard and bridge.
- Tonewoods: Handcrafted with a Sitka spruce top and beautiful walnut back and sides
- Headstock Veneer: The headstock is detailed with a figured piece of walnu for a truly custom look
- Fingerboard and Bridge: Unique Granadillo is used for the fingerboard, which is inlaid with mother-of-pearl dots, and Moustache bridge
- Pickup: LR Baggs Anthem pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction.
- Color: Honeyburst finish
- Improved Feel: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic SJ-200 Standard
From its inaugural appearance in 1937, Gibson's SJ-200 set an unmatched standard. The 2017 SJ-200 continues a legacy of the world's most famous acoustic guitar, and certainly one of the most popular.
- Tonewood: Beautiful flame maple combined with a Sitka spruce top are handcrafted into one of the most iconic acoustic instruments
- Inlay: The hand inlaid mother-of-pearl crowns detail the rosewood fingerboard
- Tuners: Gold Grover tuners crown the headstock providing tuning stability
- Distinctive Appearance: The SJ-200 Standard is undoubtly one of the most distinctive and sought after Super Jumbo guitars
- Pickup: LR Baggs Anthem pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic SJ-200 Vintage
The Super Jumbo body style has long been the "Artist's Choice" for all styles of music. So much so, that this magnificent acoustic has become an icon for the world's most legendary rock and pop performers.
Known for creating a giant choral background for vocal accompaniment, the SJ-200 Vintage is capable of a rich, full sound with a deep bass and crystal clear highs.
- Tonewood: The Adirondack red spruce top is Thermally Aged giving the look and sound of a seasoned SJ-200
- Historic Build Techniques: Traditional hot hide glue is used to better transfer the resonace of the guitar producing a more vintage sound
- Marquetry: The back seam of the flame maple is trimmed in a beautiful three rope marquetry strip for a vintage inspired look
- Fingerboard: The rosewood fingerboard is bound in an antiqued binding, covering the ends of the frets for a traditional look and feel
- Finish: Gibson's own VOS finish is hand rubbed into the nitrocellulose finish providing a vintage look straight out of the case
- Nut and Saddle: A hand shaped bone nut and saddle provide vintage inspired details to this SJ-200 Vintage
- Tuners: Gold Gotoh Relic tuners offer the look of an aged tuner with the superior engineering of a new tuner machine
- Pickguard: The traditional SJ-200 tortoise pickguard is engraved and hand painted and detailed with dots
- Color: Our World famous Vintage Sunburst is hand sprayed for a truly one-of-a-kind look
- Inlay: Iconic mother-of-pearl graduated crowns and hand inlaid into the rosewood fingerboard
Gibson Acoustic Bob Dylan SJ-200 Players Edition
The SJ-200 Player's Edition is a high-performance model based on Bob Dylan's personal guitar.
This model is constructed with Adirondack red spruce and hand-selected AAA flamed maple. The headstock features the artist's eye logo with a Bella Voce mother-of-pearl inlay on the fretboard.
Double pickguards feature an engraved design, with mother-of-pearl dot inlay. This vintage-style model comes equipped with an LR Bagg Anthem pickup.
- Tonewoods: An Adirondack red spruce top is joined with AAA flame maple for a customized SJ-200
- Traditional Build Techniques: The Adirondack red spruce top is hand build using hot hide glue for the utimate transfer of resonance
- Dylan Eye Decal: Dylan's own Eye Decal is proudly displayed on the headstock and joined by a Mother-of-pearl Gibson block logo
- Custom Inlay Design: A vintage inspired Bella Voce design is masterfully inlaid into the rosewood fingerboard
- Pickguard: Double SJ-200 pickguards with a hand painted design finish the Dylan Player's Edition
- Pickup: LR Baggs Anthem pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
Gibson Acoustic Songwriter Studio
At the heart of Gibson's square-shoulder dreadnought line is the Songwriter Studio. First introduced in 2003, the Songwriter combines Gibson's time-honored bracing patterns and build techniques with our original dreadnought shape, providing a supreme tonal quality.
- Tonewoods: The Songwriter Studio is offered with a Sitka spruce top and the enhanced look and sound of rosewood back and sides
- Inlay: Famous Gibson mother-of-pearl parallelogram detail the rosewood fingerboard
- Tuners: Precise Grover Gold Rotomatic tuners provide tuning stability keeping you in tune longer
- Headstock Veneer: An added custom detail is the rosewood headstock veneer with an inlaid mother-of-pearl Gibson block logo and crown
- Pickup: LR Baggs VTC pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic Songwriter Studio EC
At the heart of Gibson's square-shoulder dreadnought line is the Songwriter EC.
First introduced in 2003, the Songwriter combines Gibson's time-honored bracing patterns and build techniques with our original dreadnought shape, providing a supreme tonal quality. Stage and studio ready with rib mounted high performance electronics unit.
- Tonewoods: The Songwriter Studio is offered with a Sitka spruce top and the enhanced look and sound of rosewood back and sides
- Inlay: Famous Gibson mother-of-pearl parallelogram detail the rosewood fingerboard
- Tuners: Precise Grover Gold Rotomatic tuners provide tuning stability keeping you in tune longer
- Headstock Veneer: An added custom detail is the rosewood headstock veneer with an inlaid mother-of-pearl Gibson block logo and crown
- Pickup: A Fishman PreFix T is mounted on the rib pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction plus a built in tuner.
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
- Cutaway Body Design: The Songwriter Studio Cutaway offers a Square Shoulder rosewood body design with the added benefit of a cutaway for full fingerboard access
Gibson Acoustic Songwriter Cutaway Progressive
Combining our rich history of hand built acoustics with modern innovations, the Songwriter Progressive features acoustic improvements to complement progressive styles.
Including Gibson G FORCE tuners for quick access to standard and alternate tunings. Eliminating the need for multiple guitars in different tunings. Titanium Tune-o-matic saddle for fast playing string action and easy to adjust string height for progressive guitar techniques.
A slimmed down body depth allows for increased playability and comfort. Excellent acoustic sound reproduction provided by an award winning LR Baggs Lyric pickup system, featuring a mic pickup for amplified modern percussive playing.
- Gibson G FORCE Tuning System: Quick easy access to standard and alternate tunings
- Bridge: Titanium saddles allow easy string height adjustments and superior acoustic guitar intonation
- Pickup: Excellent acoustic sound reproduction and perfect for percussive acoustic playing styles
- Finish: A Stunning Autumn Burst finish is hand sprayed for a truly one-of-a-kind look
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl inlay details the headstock and fingerboard
Gibson Acoustic Hummingbird
Much of the Hummingbird’s appeal lies in its versatility. However you attack this flat-top, it pumps out rich, deep tones, and is equally at home strumming first-position chords as it is taking the spotlight for flatpicking lead lines.
Its spacious mahogany body and sweet, select Sitka spruce top are more than capable of nailing down the rhythm in the hands of a rock and roll sideman, or accompanying the most nuanced performance under the fingers of today’s alternative singer-songwriter.
- Tonewood: Classic tonewood combination of Sitka spruce and mahogany back and sides make up this iconic model
- Tuners: Precise Grover Nickel Rotomatics provide accurate tuning
- Pickguard: One of the most distinctive pickguard in the industry the Hummingbird is a true work of art
- Finish: A instantly eye catching Heritage Cherry Sunburst finish is hand sprayed for a one-of-a-kind look
- Pickup: LR Baggs VTC pickup for excellent acoustic sound reproduction.
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic Hummingbird Vintage
Introduced in 1960 as Gibson's first square-shouldered dreadnought, the Hummingbird arrived at the dawn of a new era in music, and was rapidly embraced by the prime movers on the scene.
Built with Thermally Cured Sitka spruce top, the 2017 Hummingbird Vintage reflects the appearance and performance of those early iconic instruments.
- Thermally Aged Top: This allows us to replicate the aging process on the cellular level for that legendary Gibson Acoustic vintage sound and appearance.
- Tuners: Period correct style tuners for added authenticity
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for smooth VOS finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
- Nut and Saddle: A hand shaped bone nut and saddle offer original detailing
- Handmade Pickguard: The vintage pickguard is detailed with a handpainted design
- VOS Finish: The hand sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer is hand rubbed to create a vintage inspired VOS finish
Gibson Acoustic LG-2 American Eagle
This little giant produces a charming and seductive tone that rivals much larger-bodied guitars while maintaining exceptional clarity and focus in individual notes.
Ideal for folk, blues and finger style, the delicately balanced LG-2 maintains a full-dynamic range in a compact package. Handcrafted solid tone wood and scalloped top bracing provide the warmth and richness that have made spruce and mahogany a classic combination in acoustic flat-top guitars.
- Tonewood: The LG-2 American Eagle is handcrafted using the classic tonewoods of Sitka spruce and mahogany
- Tuners: The headstock is crowned with modern Mini Grover tuners
- Rosette: The hand bound rosette is made of multi-ply double ring trim for a beautiful traditional look
- Pickguard: Traditional tear drop tortoise pickguard
- Pickup: LR Baggs Element VTC for ultimate plug and play ease.
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic L-00 Standard
Developed in the '30s, the L-00 was for years an industry standard. The 2017 L-00 Standard captures the heritage of those exemplary early models.
So perfectly balanced that the L-00 has unparalleled projection not found in comparable small body guitars. Spec'd just like the iconic J-45 including mother-of-pearl Gibson inlay, black Graph Tech nut, and LR Baggs VTC pickup.
- Tonewood: Classic tonewood combination of Sitka spruce and mahogany
- Small Body Design: So perfectly balanced that the L-00 has unparalleled projection not found in comparable small body guitars
- Nut: The black Graph Tech nut provides consistant tone
- Headstock logo: Mother-of-pearl Gibson block inlay
- Pickup: LR Baggs Element VTC for ultimate plug and play ease
- Improved Feel: Fingerboard edge is softened to comfortably fit the contour of the player's hand.
- Enhanced Finish: Finer grit sandpaper and polishing compounds for high gloss finish.
- Premium Setup: Utilizing state-of-the-art German engineered Plek technology to create the finest playing surface possible. Hand finished for the world's finest feel and playability.
- Smoother hand rubbed and oiled fingerboard and bridges: New penetrating and finishing oil last longer and maximizes woods natural vibrancy
Gibson Acoustic L-00 Vintage
The L-00 Vintage offers a mahogany neck, hand sanded to its final vintage style, "V" neck profile and fitted with larger legend fret wire. The L-00 Vintage immediately feels like a truly historic instrument from the moment you pick it up!
Gibson's own Thermally Aged Adirondack red spruce top wood is joined with mahogany back and sides, producing one of the most artistic small-body acoustic of this century. Our proprietary Thermally Aged wood best recreates the vintage tone and performance of our iconic models.
- Tonewood: A select Thermally Aged Adirondack red spruce top produces the essence of a vintage L-00
- Historic Build Techniques: Traditional hot hide glue is used to better transfer the resonace of the guitar producing a more vintage sound
- Tuners: Relic style strap tuners offer a vintage vibe on the new L-00 Vintage
- Saddle: A hand shaped bone saddle provide vintage inspired details to the L-00 Vintage
- Finish: Our World famous Vintage Sunburst is hand sprayed for a truly one-of-a-kind look
- String Spacing: The wider string space offers the fingerstyle player a more comfortable playing surface
- Pickguard: A traditional firestripe pickguard adds a signature vintage detail
- Logo: A vintage inspire white script logo decal crowns the headstock
- Bridge Pins: Historical inspired black bridge pins finish off the new L-00 Vintage
- Neck Profile: The wider 1.75'' nut width combined with a "V" neck profile instaly make this instrument feel like a vintage piece
Gibson Acoustic HP 415 W
This new for 2017 instrument offers an innovative, slimmer, round shoulder cutaway guitar with all the traditional build techniques that go into each Gibson Acoustic.
A solid Sitka spruce top, traditionally braced with hand scalloped braces, is joined with beautiful, walnut back and sides providing a strong and balanced tonal range with superior clarity between each string.
- New Body Design: The newly designed body depth adds comfort and responds wonderfully to all the nuances of different playing styles.
- Neck Profile: The flatter fingerboard radius allows for easy string bending anywhere on the neck. We took this one step further, by designing and engineering a brand new neck profile- The Advanced Response Neck, unleashing each player's full potential
- Pickguard: A brand new High Performance shape tortoise pickguard finishes the HP 415 W
- Tuners: Grover Mini Nickel tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An LR Baggs Element pickup system allows for easy plug and play anywhere you perform
- Tonewoods: The HP 415 W offers a Sitka spruce top paired with beautiful walnut back and sides
- Fingerboard and bridge: Dense Walnut is used for the fingerboard and bridge
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl dots detail the position markers
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic HP 635 W
The new 2017 HP 635 W continues Gibson’s long history of producing world famous Square Shoulder body designs, such as the Hummingbird, Dove, and Songwriter models.
We proudly introduce a new thinner, Square Shoulder cutaway body design, hand built using all North American tonewoods, and handcrafted with all the beauty and style Gibson can offer. All built in the U.S.A. under the Big Sky of Bozeman, Montana.
- New Body Design: The newly designed body depth adds comfort and responds wonderfully to all the nuances of different playing styles.
- Neck Profile: The flatter fingerboard radius allows for easy string bending anywhere on the neck. We took this one step further, by designing and engineering a brand new neck profile- The Advanced Response Neck, unleashing each player's full potential
- Pickguard: A brand new High Performance shape tortoise pickguard finishes the HP 635 W
- Tuners: Grover Mini Nickel tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An LR Baggs Element pickup system allows for easy plug and play anywhere you perform
- Tonewoods: The HP 635 W offers a Sitka spruce top paired with beautiful walnut back and sides
- Binding: Distinctive black binding trims the top and back for a sleek and modern look
- Fingerboard and bridge: Dense Richlite is used for the fingerbord and bridge
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl dots detail the position markers
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic HP 665 SB
Gibson Acoustic has a long history of pioneering small-body acoustic guitar designs. The new 2017 HP 665 SB is an innovative, next evolution of what a small-body cutaway instrument should sound like.
Never before has a slim, small-body, with a cutaway offered such a giant sound, excellent playability, and distinctive styling all in one package.
- New Body Design: The newly designed body depth adds comfort and responds wonderfully to all the nuances of different playing styles. The cutaway allows for full access to the fingerboard
- Neck Profile: The new flatter fingerboard radius allows for easy string bending anywhere on the neck. We took this one step further, by designing and engineering a brand new neck profile- The Advanced Response Neck, unleashing each player's full potential
- Pickguard: A brand new High Performance shape tortoise pickguard
- Tuners: Grover Mini Gold tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An LR Baggs VTC pickup system delivers easy plug and play plus a sound hole mounted volume and tone control
- Tonewoods: The HP 665 SB offers a Sitka spruce top paired with the enhanced tone and look of rosewood back and sides
- Inlay: Mother-of-pearl position markers detail the Richlite fingerboard
- Fingerboard and bridge: Dense Richlite is used for the fingerbord and bridge
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic HP 735 R
The new HP 735 R is our new modern square shoulder, slim body depth, rosewood cutaway guitar. Handcrafted with the same time-tested build techniques as our most iconic models.
Each Gibson Acoustic is full of expression, character and exquisite beauty, and this new modern styled instrument is no different.
- New Body Design: The newly designed body depth adds comfort and responds wonderfully to all the nuances of different playing styles.
- Neck Profile: The flatter fingerboard radius allows for easy string bending anywhere on the neck. We took this one step further, by designing and engineering a brand new neck profile- The Advanced Response Neck, unleashing each player's full potential
- Pickguard: A brand new High Performance shape tortoise pickguard finishes the HP 735 R
- Tuners: Grover Mini Nickel tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An LR Baggs Element VTC pickup system allows for easy plug and play anywhere you perform
- Tonewoods: The HP 735 R offers a Sitka spruce top paired with beautiful rosewood back and sides
- Fingerboard and bridge: Dense Richlite is used for the fingerbord and bridge
- Inlay: A new single parallelogram inlay design made of Mother-of-pearl detail the position markers
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing
Gibson Acoustic HP 835 Supreme
The new HP 835 Supreme is the ultimate instrument for the player wanting to step up to a professional-level acoustic guitar that is recording-ready straight out of the box.
This high-end performance driven model boast a whole host of custom features, we left no detail untouched combining it all together for a look and sound that's second to none.
- New Body Design: The newly designed body depth adds comfort and responds wonderfully to all the nuances of different playing styles.
- Neck Profile: The flatter fingerboard radius allows for easy string bending anywhere on the neck. We took this one step further, by designing and engineering a brand new neck profile- The Advanced Response Neck, unleashing each player's full potential
- Pickguard: A brand new High Performance shape tortoise pickguard finishes the HP 835 Supreme
- Tuners: Gold Grover tuners crown the peghead
- Pickup: An upgraded NEW LR Baggs Session VTC pickup system, delivers a professional level recording-ready pickup right out of the case
- Tonewoods: The HP 835 Supreme is offered with the enhanced look and tone of beautiful rosewood back and sides
- Inlay: A new framed single parralelogram inlay design details the rosewood fingerboard for a sleek and modern look
- Binding: No detail is left untouch, the HP 835 is bound in stunning Ivoroid bindging for a truly custom and unique detailing
- Nut and Saddle: A Tusq nut and saddle provide consistent tone, string balance as well as precise string spacing