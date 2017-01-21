NAMM 2017: new Gibson Custom and Memphis guitars - in pictures

NAMM 2017: This year's Gibson stand at NAMM featured a bevy of Les Pauls in new Axcess and Class 5 models, while Custom builds like the Johnny A / Joe Bonamassa Spruce Top and Peter Frampton "Phenix"-inspired Les Paul Custom VOS remind us why the firm can command those price tags.

One product notable in its absence was Gibson's brand new body shape, teased by the firm at the recent CES Show in Las Vegas. We can't quite get our heads round why it wasn't brought out for NAMM, but in the meantime, there are plenty of other interesting additions to the line-up to whet your appetite.

Read more: Heritage H-535