New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2016)

From a slew of gorgeous Gretschs to pedals galore, our guitar team has been snowed under with A-list gear this month.

Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in April, starting with the Earthquaker Devices Sea Machine V2.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“Lots of knobs and lots of control equals lots of cool sounds - you just need to find them!”

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Sea Machine V2 review

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)

BUY: Earthquaker Devices Sea Machine V2 currently available from:

US: Sweetwater