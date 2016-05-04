New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2016)
Earthquaker Devices Sea Machine V2
From a slew of gorgeous Gretschs to pedals galore, our guitar team has been snowed under with A-list gear this month.
Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in April, starting with the Earthquaker Devices Sea Machine V2.
“Lots of knobs and lots of control equals lots of cool sounds - you just need to find them!”
3.5 out of 5
John Page Classic Ashburn Guitar
“In the final analysis, we ask ourselves: would we be happy to be seen with this guitar out on a gig? And the answer to that is a resounding yes!”
4 out of 5
Fret King JJ John Jorgenson
“This guitar is the very essence of Fret-King and one, if not the best, we've played to date.”
4.5 out of 5
Gretsch G6120T-55GE Reissue Chet Atkins
“The Chet Atkins G6120T- 55GE hollowbody with its lighter build and those DynaSonic-style single coils, really gets to the essence of the 'Gretsch sound'.”
4.5 out of 5
Gretsch G6136T-59GE Reissue 1959 Falcon
“A superb reissue with bags of class.”
4 out of 5
Gretsch G6118T Players Edition Anniversary
“A fantastic model from Gretsch that while still not cheap, won't cost the earth.”
4.5 out of 5
Ibanez Chorus Mini Pedal
“One of the best mini-choruses on the market.”
5 out of 5
Gretsch G6119T Players Edition Tennessee Rose
“Beautifully made and with some lovely period-correct details mixed with more modern concessions, there's little we don't like here.”
4 out of 5
Boss VO-1 Vocoder
“The VO-1 makes the vocoder sound, and that of the Talk Box, easily accessible to every guitarist. Once again, Boss has shown us the way.”
5 out of 5
Washburn HD10S
“Our advice? Let the piggybank pile on a few more pounds before you smash its porcelain head in. This is well worth an extra few quid over an entry-level alternative.”
4 out of 5
Guild Starfire II
“This guitar is a class act that's light in weight but balanced on your strap, and with a resonance and vibe that's heaven-sent.”
5 out of 5
Electro Harmonix Cock Fight Wah
“This thing is money, for next to nothing.”
5 out of 5
MXR Carbon Copy Bright
“This pedal from MXR is a bright idea, brilliantly realised.”
5 out of 5
Ibanez Analog Delay Mini
“As far as dark-voiced mini delays go, it doesn't get much better.”
5 out of 5
Line 6 Helix
“The Helix is a real powerhouse that can be used on its own or as the centre piece of an extended gear system.”
5 out of 5
Washburn HG26SCE
“If we had to pick a guitar for fingerpickers to, er, pick... we'd, ahem... pick this.”
5 out of 5
Vintage Reissued Series V72HFTB
“The price, the vintage look, finish, and quality tone of this guitar will be a big winner for everybody.”
4 out of 5
Ibanez Super Metal Mini
“While not quite as essential as its Ibanez Mini stablemates, the Super Metal does its job, and does it well.”
4 out of 5
Washburn HD30SCE
“A well-made guitar and belies its meagre price tag.”
4 out of 5
Brunetti Pleximan 50 Watt Head
“If you're looking out for an amp that has the fabled 'plexi' tone but with an extended range of features, give the Pleximan a go.”
3.5 out of 5
Carr Lincoln 1X12 Combo Head
“The Carr Lincoln is a tour de force amp from North Carolina's finest.”
4.5 out of 5
Swart MOD84 1X12 Combo
“Some boutique amps put every tiny mistake up front and centre, but the MOD84 flatters every note, making even the bad ones sound good!”
4 out of 5
Peavey Classic 30 112
“Classic by name, classic by nature.”
4 out of 5
