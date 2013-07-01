New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2013)
Crazy Tube Circuits Ziggy
Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music are all MusicRadar's sister magazines and every month they review the latest music-making gear.
In this gallery we've brought together every guitar, amp, pedal, recorder and interface review published in the last month.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 369, Total Guitar issue 242, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
"An overdrive with distinct character - try it if you fancy some 60s Brit amp tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crazy Tube Circuits Ziggy review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Gibson Les Paul '50s Tribute
"Self-tuning naysayers should investigate the Grover-equipped versions of the Tribute series, but we urge the more pragmatic among you to give the Min-ETune a spin!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul '50s Tribute review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Orange Custom Shop 50
"The most satisfying straight-up 50-watt classic rock head we've played in decades. Good value for what it is, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Custom Shop 50 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Ibanez UV70P
"A must for Vai fans, the UV will effortlessly transport you back to the early 90s. Multi-coloured version next, please, Ibanez."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez UV70P review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
LR Baggs Lyric
"Beautifully designed bridge-plate microphone that might just change your perception of how good an onboard acoustic pickup can sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LR Baggs Lyric review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Roland CUBE Lite
"Neat little practice amp that will fit nicely into the domestic environment and let you plug in and play whenever you desire."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland CUBE Lite review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Crazy Tube Circuits Starlight
"Responsive distortion with loads of sustain - just lovely!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crazy Tube Circuits Starlight review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
LTD EC-1000 EverTune
"EverTune actually works, increasing the musicality of you and your guitar at a stroke."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD EC-1000 EverTune review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Gibson SG '60s Tribute
"The truly massive potential of the Min-ETune technology notwithstanding, this guitar sounds very good indeed. Difficult to fault for the price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson SG '60s Tribute review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Vintage V10004B
"A fine bass that looks and sounds much more expensive than its price suggests."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage V10004B review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Cort Sunset I
"This interpretation of an unusual Gretsch original offers some great sounds plus retro- orientated originality."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Sunset I review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
TC Electronic TonePrint Editor
"A useful facility for TonePrint pedals owners, and capable of some very creative work."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic TonePrint Editor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Ibanez JS24P
"Very close to Satch's own JS2400, this is a solid and well-priced version of a classic Ibanez."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez JS24P review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
PRS SE Angelus Custom
"A fine modern electro that's a great place for a PRS player to start their acoustic search."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Angelus Custom review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beautifully designed bridge-plate microphone that might just change your perception of how good an onboard acoustic pickup can sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LR Baggs M80 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Moonphase Moondriver
"Genuinely different, custom- built and good value, the Moondriver retains the ProCo RAT's brattier, hooligan-like character, but goes way beyond in tonal versatility."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moonphase Moondriver review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Crazy Tube Circuits Splash mkII
"Excellent reverb that sounds tailor-made for guitar in a small footprint - what's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crazy Tube Circuits Splash mkII review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Sonuus Wahoo
"It's not cheap, but if you're looking for lots of wah, filter and related sounds in a single pedal, the Wahoo has enormous sonic potential."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonuus Wahoo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Gibson 2013 Les Paul Studio
"Ironically, given it's the 2013 model, the Les Paul Studio feels a little bit dated. Fortunately, the real talking point here is the Min-ETune functionality."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 2013 Les Paul Studio review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
LTD M-17
"You might want to replace the pickups with an aftermarket set, but the fact that you can buy a seven-string of this quality for this price demonstrates the instrument's unstoppable rise from niche creation to mainstream acceptance - and if that means more guitars like this, that's fine by us."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD M-17 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 242)
Cort Yorktown-BV
"A good value archtop that combines Gretsch-inspired looks with Gibson-style components and performance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Yorktown-BV review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Ibanez AT10P
"The traditional looks may attract floating Ibanez voters. It sounds great and plays wonderfully well."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AT10P review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Sonic Edge J&J Overdrive
"The J&J's transparent tone and excellent touch sensitivity make it a perfect partner for any non-master amp when a bit more drive is needed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Edge J&J Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Crazy Tube Circuits Vyagra Boost
"A versatile booster - stomp hard and stiffen your tone."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crazy Tube Circuits Vyagra Boost review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Peavey Composer
"Do you need one? Well, especially for the electric player who's after a travel companion, there are worse guitars out there. For straight acoustic use, we might look elsewhere, but give it a little love and this lil' Composer soon becomes rather endearing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Composer review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 242)