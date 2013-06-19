Sonuus Wahoo review

It's not cheap, but if you're looking for lots of wah, filter and related sounds in a single pedal, the Wahoo has enormous sonic potential.

There have been several wah designs that have broken away from the standard 1960s Cry Baby blueprint, but none as far out as the Sonuus Wahoo.

Probably the most complex wah pedal we've yet seen, it features a brand-new type of position sensor with no mechanical couplings, has 200 onboard memories and can be connected to a computer via USB for firmware updates and to take advantage of desktop editor software.

In Use

The Wahoo is much more than just a wah pedal, featuring two analogue filters based on vintage synths. Each can be configured as low-pass or band-pass and can operate independently in wah pedal, envelope, LFO and pitch-tracking modes. Add in an adjustable drive parameter, and it's obvious that there are loads of sound variations available, amply covered in the pedal's 100 factory presets.

There's a fine selection of wah sounds, some nicely replicating the sonic character of vintage wahs, a range of 'talking' vowel sounds, auto-wahs, squidgy and funky envelope filters, sample and hold-style sequenced effects and much more.

Having two filters doing different things opens up a world of sonic possibilities, and if you fancy creating your own sounds and saving them to the 100 user memories, you can fire up the desktop editor for easy graphical access to the Wahoo's many tweakable parameters.