Crazy Tube Circuits Starlight review

CCT says that, with a combination of cascaded JFET and MOSFET gain stages to create its sound, the Starlight is made for soloing.

Sounds

Advancing the gain knob starts off with an edgy overdrive that morphs into a thick and liquid-smooth fuzzy distortion. Flick the toggle switch for more gain and to boost the upper-mid frequencies.

Soloing? Sure, but it's great on chords, too (dirty but with definition), and cleans up nicely with guitar volume. There's all the top-end presence you need without harshness or fizz; roll off the tone knob for languid notes.