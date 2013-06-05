Crazy Tube Circuits Ziggy review

Originating in Greece and used by Billy Gibbons, Dweezil Zappa and Nels Cline, Crazy Tube Circuits are compact effects pedals featuring high-quality components.
The Ziggy drive pedal is designed to give you the sound of two classic Brit amps: AC30 Top Boost and JTM45.
Sounds
It's the gain knob that holds the key here. Starting with mild overdrive and a bright tonality, it gradually loses the trebly edge and gets crunchier. Up to about midway it's reminiscent of a Vox with some dirt dialled in before venturing into cranked Marshall territory.