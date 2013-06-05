Crazy Tube Circuits Ziggy review

An overdrive with distinct character - try it if you fancy some 60s Brit amp tone.

Originating in Greece and used by Billy Gibbons, Dweezil Zappa and Nels Cline, Crazy Tube Circuits are compact effects pedals featuring high-quality components.

The Ziggy drive pedal is designed to give you the sound of two classic Brit amps: AC30 Top Boost and JTM45.

Sounds

It's the gain knob that holds the key here. Starting with mild overdrive and a bright tonality, it gradually loses the trebly edge and gets crunchier. Up to about midway it's reminiscent of a Vox with some dirt dialled in before venturing into cranked Marshall territory.