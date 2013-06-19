Crazy Tube Circuits Splash mkII review

Excellent reverb that sounds tailor-made for guitar in a small footprint - what's not to like?

Featuring two different reverb algorithms (one with longer pre-delay and decay than the other), the Splash mkII has a mix knob to blend in the reverb.

This doubles as a pull switch to kill the dry sound and give a 100 per cent wet signal for a special effect or for use in a parallel effects loop.

Sounds

Decay sets the length of your reverb trail while a volume knob lets you boost by up to 20dB to cut through the mix.

Most interesting is the Excite knob, which adds harmonics and can tweak the sound of the reverb for a sparkly presence.