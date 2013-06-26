Crazy Tube Circuits Vyagra Boost review

With an overall bypass footswitch and a separate one for the parametric EQ, the Vyagra Boost offers a full-range clean boost of up to 25dB with or without tonal change.

Sounds

The boost ranges from just a tickle to take things up a level, to enough to drive even a clean valve amp well into distortion.

With up to 15dB of cut or boost at frequencies in a range from 120Hz to 1.2kHz, the EQ can spank the low and midrange where you need it, so you can scoop out the mids or dial in a nice presence peak - great for mimicking a parked wah.