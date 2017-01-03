New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2017)

We're kicking 2017 off by looking back, but only over the past few weeks, as we round up all of the guitar gear that we reviewed last month.



Here's a look at everything that our team reviewed during December, starting with the Yamaha FSX830C.

"There's plenty to like, but still the FS, in acoustic or electro formats, is a missed opportunity."

3.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)