New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2017)
Yamaha FSX830C
We're kicking 2017 off by looking back, but only over the past few weeks, as we round up all of the guitar gear that we reviewed last month.
Here's a look at everything that our team reviewed during December, starting with the Yamaha FSX830C.
MusicRadar's verdict
"There's plenty to like, but still the FS, in acoustic or electro formats, is a missed opportunity."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FSX830C
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE Tremonti
MusicRadar's verdict
"A solid instrument that is not only a serious 'student' guitar also has plenty of appeal for the more seasoned player who is on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Tremonti
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Wailer Wah
MusicRadar's verdict
"An affordable pedal that delivers big tone. We love it!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Wailer Wah
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Cort Source BV-CR
MusicRadar's verdict
"Some small issues can't detract too much from this superbly-made instrument."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Source BV-CR
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss GT-1
MusicRadar's verdict
"A great-value portable practice tool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss GT-1
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler
MusicRadar's verdict
"Playing with yourself has, almost, never been this much fun."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE Santana
MusicRadar's verdict
"A good acoustically voiced instrument that is not only a serious 'student' guitars but also has plenty of appeal for the more seasoned player who is on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Santana
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB-95
MusicRadar's verdict
"Some welcome tweaks for this classic wah."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB-95
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Cort Yorktown BV-TAB
MusicRadar's verdict
"Highly recommended, if you can live with the handful of minor issues."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Yorktown BV-TAB
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE Custom 24
MusicRadar's verdict
"An extremely stable, good acoustically voiced instrument."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Custom 24
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Wahter
MusicRadar's verdict
"A diminutive pedal that punches above its weight."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Wahter
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Offset Series Duo-Sonic HS
MusicRadar's verdict
"At £509, this guitar already smells like a bargain, but shop around and you'll get an even better deal on this little slab of tonal nirvana."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Offset Series Duo-Sonic HS
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Pigtronix Quantum Time Modulator
MusicRadar's verdict
"A great find for pedal boffins."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Quantum Time Modulator
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Vox V847
MusicRadar's verdict
"Every inch a legendary pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox V847
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)