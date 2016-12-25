Pigtronix Quantum Time Modulator

All-analogue manipulation is the name of this piggy's game, which delivers both chorus and proper pitch vibrato.

The clever bit is that each pedal's depth and rate can be controlled either by picking dynamics, or a regular modulation control, or a mix of the two.

That makes it a handy stomper to leave on for a song, only to hit a big chord and have the modulation shimmer at that crucial moment. A series of fabled bucket brigade chips gives the tones a darker, syrupy CE-2/Small Clone vibe - it can add a little hiss, but neither setting messes with your core sound.