Vox V847 review

The legendary Vox V847 shares its DNA with the standard Jim Dunlop Cry Baby wah.

Tonally, these pedals are very similar, but the famous chrome finish is a calling card of this wah (the V845 is closest to the all-black Cry Baby, and costs a little less, too).

Build wise, we love the weight of the Vox, it feels substantial and stays firmly rooted to the spot when you're using it.

It takes a bit more oomph to kick the switch on/off, and we'd like some better battery access, but while the travel of the rocker pedal seems ever so slightly shorter than a regular Cry Baby, the mechanism is clearly more dampened, giving you a noticeably smoother ride than many other wah pedals out there.