Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB-95 review

You know the Cry Baby, it's the wah pedal that's graced a million pedal boards, and when you picture a wah in your head, this is probably what you're thinking of.

But unlike older examples, in 2016 the Cry Baby GCB-95 is fitted with an easy-access battery door (so you don't have to remove its rubber feet to get to it) and, if you want to go with a PSU, the power jack is standardised.

Tonally, the Cry Baby is the same classic tone it's always been. It does get a little piercing at the top of its range, but for features and sound, it's like classic Coke. The only thing that's missing? We'd love an LED please!