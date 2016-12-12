Electro-Harmonix Wailer Wah review

Electro-Harmonix has taken the innards of its interesting - yet slightly flawed in practicality - Crying Tone wah and put them inside a traditional pedal for a budget price.

The build is indicative of the price tag here: it's lightweight (by design) - which means you'll want to velcro it down, but also has quite a 'ratchet-y' feeling in use.

You'll get over that once you hear it though - it gives a rounder tone, that to our ears is smooth and round, with more synth-like qualities than more traditional pedals. Definitely a wah for those on a budget, or for home/lighter live use.