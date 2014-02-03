New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2014)
G2D Morpheus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Decent, if a little overpriced, distortion from Down Under if you don't mind a three-inch-tall pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G2D Morpheus review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Larrivée D-40R
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beautifully expansive dreadnought that is equally at home strummed or fingerpicked. A must-try."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée D-40R review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
T-Rex Fuel Tank Goliath
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not the cheapest example on the market, but the Fuel Tank Goliath demonstrates T-Rex's unending dedication to improvement. A highly capable power supply."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Fuel Tank Goliath review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Larrivée OM-40
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The slightly tighter-sounding OM is our choice for recording and ensemble use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée OM-40 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)
Hotone Chunk
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For classic Maiden leads and sleazy Slash riffs, the Chunk is what you want."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hotone Chunk review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Blackstar HT Metal 60
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The authenticity and versatility of the tones never fails to satisfy - nobody's going to mess with your riffs with this behemoth behind you."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT Metal 60 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
LTD TE-212 UK
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This guitar has tweaks and tradition in all the right places, and that's just our cup of T."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD TE-212 UK review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Blade X-Fire XF-120
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's a lot of guitar here for the money, a successful slice of classic and contemporary."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blade X-Fire XF-120 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Hotone Eko
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"From subtle ambience to wild noises, the Eko's got you covered."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hotone Eko review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Blackstar HT Metal 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after a combo for heavyweight bedroom jams and backstage warm-ups, this could be the HT Metal for you."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT Metal 1 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Hotone Grass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Grass's punchy, midrange-focused tone only sounds better as it gets louder, making it an awesome gig-friendly overdrive."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hotone Grass review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Digitech Element XP
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like the best multi-effects, rather than leaving you endlessly tweaking sounds, the Element XP actually makes you want to play."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Digitech Element XP review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Alvarez MG75SCE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A tidily made, good-sounding acoustic with an excellent pickup/preamp system. What's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alvarez MG75SCE review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Hotone Trem
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want to squeeze a tremolo onto an already packed 'board, this is the one to opt for."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hotone Trem review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Strymon BigSky
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kind of quality doesn't come cheap, but reverbs don't get much better than this - a superlative stompbox in every way."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Strymon BigSky review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible bit of kit and essential if you already use IK Multimedia's apps."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard review
Blackstar HT Metal 5H
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Run this head through just about any cab in any studio, and your heavy tones are sorted - it's as simple as that."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT Metal 5H review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
MXR CSP203 La Machine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after exceptional octaves and functional fuzz in one, La Machine is well worth plugging in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR CSP203 La Machine review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Fender Pawn Shop Special Ramparte
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not every player's cup of tea, but for retro rock or indie styles the Ramparte could find a big fanbase."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Special Ramparte review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
DigiTech JamMan Express XT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The JamMan Express XT is a no-brainer for your pedalboard, whether you're a loop newbie or a seasoned loop fiend."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech JamMan Express XT review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 249)
Line 6 AMPLIFi 150
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Putting a music playback system and a versatile guitar amp in a single box is a mad/genius idea that actually works, and works well."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 AMPLIFi 150 review
Alvarez MP70E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fingerstyle-friendly belter: yet more proof that small is the new big! Track one down and try it out."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alvarez MP70E review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)