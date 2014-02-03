New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2014)

It's the pedal for the metal

Every month Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - all of which are MusicRadar's sister publications - feature the best independent gear reviews around.

Here we've collected all the guitar-related gear reviewed on the site in January, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recording interfaces.

All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 376/377, Total Guitar issue 248, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. This month, things kicked off with the G2D Morpheus pedal...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Decent, if a little overpriced, distortion from Down Under if you don't mind a three-inch-tall pedal."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: G2D Morpheus review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 376)