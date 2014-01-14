Hotone Eko

From subtle ambience to wild noises, the Eko's got you covered.

The diminutive Eko handles delay duties for Hotone's Skyline mini-pedal range. A pocket powerhouse, it features a weighty zinc alloy shell, LED-lit or noctilucent (i.e. glow in the dark) knobs, plus the switching is true bypass.

The Eko is a digital delay voiced to emulate classic analogue echoes - that means maximum delay times are limited to 500ms, while the repeats are dark and gradually degrade in quality.

Like a real analogue delay, longer delay times get a little noisy, but the moody repeats never detract from what you're actually playing.

You can engage the modulation button to lend your echoes a splash of chorus-y warble for those psychedelic moments, then up the repeats for self-oscillation and arcade-like sound effects.