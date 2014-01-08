Hotone Chunk review

For classic Maiden leads and sleazy Slash riffs, the Chunk is what you want.

You'd expect a pretty hefty drive from a pedal called Chunk, and you won't be disappointed by this red-hot distortion.

"It's hardly bigger than a couple of nine-volt batteries, but that doesn't mean the spec sheet is any shorter"

Part of Hotone's dinky Skyline series, it's hardly bigger than a couple of nine-volt batteries, but that doesn't mean the spec sheet is any shorter. There's a zinc alloy enclosure, a metal rod to protect the knobs from your size 10s, LED on/off indicator (built into the top knob), glow in the dark volume and tone knobs and true bypass switching.

This stomper delivers massive British rock tones from halfway on the gain dial, while the hot button engages a little extra boost and midrange to cut through the mix. Lighter overdriven tones have a slightly fizzy decay, so the sounds aren't all that versatile, but the tightly focused tone control is perfect for dialling in scorching single-coil and high-gain humbucker tones.