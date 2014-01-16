Hotone Grass review

The Grass's punchy, midrange-focused tone only sounds better as it gets louder, making it an awesome gig-friendly overdrive.

With a tone based on what some guitarists consider the holy grail of amp brands, Dumble, Hotone's tiny Grass overdrive has some pretty big shoes to fill.

"Its smooth dirt capably transports you into boutique overdrive territory"

Given it's small footprint, the Grass has an impressive feature list: a zinc alloy enclosure, a metal rod to protect the controls, LED on/off indicator (built into the top knob), glow in the dark volume, voice and bright knobs and true bypass switching.

Engaged, its smooth dirt capably transports you into boutique overdrive territory. This is no transparent stomper, though; the Grass is hotter than you might expect, and higher gain levels can capably handle classic rock with a bridge humbucker.

The voice control is well focused, too, allowing you to fine-tune the high-end to your liking, while the bright button adjusts for darker amps and guitars.