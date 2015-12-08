New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2015)
Vintage Viator USB Paul Brett Signature Travel Guitar
It's been a real month of pre-festive treats for our guitars team, with gorgeous aged Les Pauls, limited edition Strats and pedals galore coming in for review.
Click through the gallery for an overview of all the guitar gear that came under the MusicRadar microscope in November, and was originally featured in Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines.
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Not an essential purchase, but like so much of Paul Brett's signature range, its character is undeniable.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Viator USB Paul Brett Signature Travel Guitar
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
LR Baggs Session Acoustic DI
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Quality mastering in a pedal with feedback rejection? That's about the size of it. Niche, but very nice.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LR Baggs Session Acoustic DI
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin 00-15E
MusicRadar's Verdict
”For once, we have some serious choice from a very serious guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 00-15E
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS McCarty
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The McCarty has just gotten better – and then some.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS McCarty
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Moog MF Flanger
MusicRadar's Verdict
”While the MF Flange is one of Moog's tamer offerings, it offers some of the lushest analogue flange tones we've heard in quite some time – well worth a try.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog MF Flanger
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Taylor 360E 12-string
MusicRadar's Verdict
”This 12-string is bags of fun, too, meaning that these limited-run guitars from Taylor's 300 Series should certainly be explored.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 360E 12-String
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 326E Baritone
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A veritable playground, its unfamiliarity adding considerably to its cachet.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 326E Baritone
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ogre Thunderclap Distortion
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Ogre's monster is built for outrageous riffs and insane solos, and it does this unashamedly.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ogre Thunderclap Distortion
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Earthquaker Devices Rainbow Machine
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A solid-performing pedal that conjures up a heap of sonic opportunities.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Rainbow Machine
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Epiphone Gary Clark Jr Blak & Blu Casino
MusicRadar's Verdict
”This is one classy package – steeped in heritage, a choice of vibrato or trapeze versions, not to mention aggressive on-the-street pricing, this is a compelling offering.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Gary Clark Jr Blak & Blu Casino
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The Mini's compact size does nothing to diminish the Cry Baby legacy, thanks to top-class sounds and functionality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Anyone who desires record-ready Mesa/Boogie tones without spending thousands of pounds would be well advised to take a look.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Vintage V7HTBB
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The V7 could have launched at a higher markup and you can only commend it as an instrument that ticks all the boxes at such mind-boggling value.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage V7HTBB
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Schecter Diamond Series C-6 Deluxe
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The C-6 Deluxe is very much an all-purpose rocker.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Diamond Series C-6 Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Schecter Diamond Series C-7 Deluxe
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The C-7 Deluxe is a rock solid budget seven string.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Diamond Series C-7 Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mad Professor Evolution Orange Underdrive
MusicRadar's Verdict
”There's a certain simplicity to stepping on a pedal for a cleaner sound. Genius.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Evolution Orange Underdrive
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TC Electronic HyperGravity Compressor
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A compressor pedal that you can program exactly to your needs. About time!”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic HyperGravity Compressor
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Charvel USA Custom Shop RTM San Dimas 1H
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A unique opportunity to customise an instrument from a world-famous brand, at a great price. Whether you're brave enough to go for 'Slime Green' is another matter...”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel USA Custom Shop RTM San Dimas 1H
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mad Professor Simble Piledriver
MusicRadar's Verdict
”This could be an essential ingredient of your tone that you don't want to turn off.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Simble Piledriver
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Classic Series Special Edition '50s and '60s Strats
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A pair of decently turned-out Strats that look, sound and play convincingly vintage, at a very reasonable price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Series Special Edition '50s and '60s Strats
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Epiphone Bjorn Gelotte LTD Edition Les Paul Custom
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It makes for a decadent guitar that pairs classic looks with all the power of a modern metal electric. Think of it as a tuxedo with a stick of dynamite tucked in its pocket.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Total Guitar)
Gibson True Historic 1960s Les Paul Murphy Aged
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Gibson has done it once again and made its Reissues even more enticing.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson True Historic 1960s Les Paul Murphy Aged
(Originally reviewed inGuitarist)
TC Electronic Sentry Noise Gate
MusicRadar's Verdict
”If a noise gate is a necessity in your signal chain, this one offers real versatility.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Sentry Noise Gate
(Originally reviewed inGuitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Glitchy rhythms, rapid-fire blips, flutey fade-ins... it's all here, and creative guitarists will find a lot to love.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar
(Originally reviewed inTotal Guitar)
