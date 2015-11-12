Schecter Diamond Series C-6 Deluxe review

The C-6 Deluxe is very much an all-purpose rocker.

There are few surprises with the C-6 Deluxe; the marque all but guarantees a playable guitar, and what you see is what you get.

With such a low price ticket, there are inevitable concessions to budget; this is a pared down, no- frills instrument, and what it lacks in character it makes up in function.

If you're starting out or on a budget, and are looking for a guitar play hard and shred into dust, the C-6 Deluxe is heaps of fun.

It has a jaundiced yellow, satin-smooth maple neck, cut to a svelte C-profile and bolted on to an ergonomically forgiving, contoured basswood body. It'll accommodate marathon practice sessions - the C-6 Deluxe is a perfectly thrashable piece of kit with bright, punchy tones.

Its Satin Metallic Blue finish is a little reminiscent of the washed-out Laser Blue that Ibanez applied to its classic RG Series, and is a welcome bit of flash.

Like the C-7 and C-8, it has chrome Schecter tuners, and two Schecter Diamond Series humbuckers are fitted in the neck and bridge positions, with a three way selector and master volume and tone knobs. Also sporting a tidy, string- through-body and tune-o-matic bridge, it's a stable, fuss-free guitar.

With two humbuckers and a neck built for speed, the C-6 Deluxe is built to rock. Crank up the gain and the bridge humbucker has a tough, pugnacious rhythm tone and harmonically responsive voice for leads, while the neck offers a thicker, woodier and more polite sounds. Its clean tones are perfectly serviceable.

Compared with the C-7 and C-8, the C-6 Deluxe has quite a clunky heel, but it shouldn't put you off exploiting its full 24-fret range.