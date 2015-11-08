Earthquaker Devices Rainbow Machine review

The Rainbow Machine generates polyphonic harmonies over a range from a 4th down to a 3rd up with all atonal intervals in between.

You can add an upper octave to the harmony and set their levels relative to each other and the dry sound.

There's also adjustment of the time lag between signals and the footswitchable Magic function that ramps up or down to your selected pitch creating sci-fi sounds.

With slapback, doubling and some excellent detuning and chorus-like effects as well as standard harmonies, this can go from subtle to psychedelically bonkers.