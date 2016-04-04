New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2016)
Wild Custom WildOne Irontop
Our guitar team has been blessed to get its hands on some stunning gear over the last month - we're talking everything from Fractal's AX8 to limited edition Strats.
Here, we look back at all the guitar products that appeared on MusicRadar in March, starting with a beauty from Wild Custom.
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The IronTop has a strong personality that's also full of subtlety. A brand to watch, we'd say.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wild Custom WildOne Irontop review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Relic 1962 Telecaster Custom
MusicRadar's Verdict
“There's little not to like here – price notwithstanding. And if you're a Tele fan in the market for something a bit special, hand on heart, we couldn't point you in a better direction.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Relic 1962 Telecaster Custom review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Fender Relic 1962 Telecaster Custom currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Radial Tonebone PZ-Deluxe
MusicRadar's Verdict
“It's not cheap, but neither does it feel or sound it. An eminent road hog!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Radial Tonebone PZ-Deluxe review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Radial Tonebone PZ-Deluxe currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Silverstone 1423
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The 1423 is there to give beginners, or anyone else on a tight budget, a leg up, offering them a choice beyond the usual package deals and copies. To that end, it does a damn good job.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Silverstone 1423 review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Silverstone 1423 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Free The Tone Tri Avatar TA-1H
MusicRadar's Verdict
“It cries out to be used in stereo, in a two-amp rig, but is a very versatile, pro-grade unit, even in 'vanilla' mono chorus roles.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone Tri Avatar TA-1H review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Earthquaker Devices Colby Fuzz Sound
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Vintage fuzz revamped to be splendidly versatile and slot right into a modern pedalboard.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Colby Fuzz Sound review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Way Huge Saucy Box HC
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Quality responsive overdrive that covers plenty of range including focused, aggressive crunch.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Saucy Box HC review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Way Huge Saucy Box HC currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Solodallas Schaffer Replica
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If you're searching for Angus's tone, this is the missing part of the jigsaw. For anyone else, it's a rather excellent tone-conditioning pedal that will enhance your sound and playing experience.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Solodallas Schaffer Replica review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Solodallas Schaffer Replica currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Lâg T70DCE
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If the T70DCE seems a little basic, that's not reflected in its performance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lâg T70DCE review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
AMT Electronics RY-1 Reverberry
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A damn good digital reverb unit.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AMT Electronics RY-1 Reverberry review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: AMT Electronics RY-1 Reverberry currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Seagull S6 Original Burnt Umber Q1T
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Sound-wise there's plenty of old-style charm here, especially if you're unmoved by the overly modern, crystalline sound of numerous electros, especially amp'd.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seagull S6 Original Burnt Umber Q1T review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Seagull S6 Original Burnt Umber Q1T currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Fender 2016 Limited Edition Relic Stratocaster
MusicRadar's Verdict
“There's little not to like here. If you're a Strat fan in the market for something a bit special, hand on heart, we couldn't point you in a better direction.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 2016 Limited Edition Relic Stratocaster review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Fender 2016 Limited Edition Relic Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Lâg T300A
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A great-looking guitar that won't let you down in the studio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lâg T300A review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fractal AX8
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A complete rig you can carry to a gig in a backpack and it could also take care of your recording needs. Axellent!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fractal AX8 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Wild Custom WildOne Sober/Double
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Sober is a superb modern/vintage hybrid with great sonic potential. A brand to watch, we'd say.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wild Custom WildOne Sober/Double review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
AMT Electronics SY-1 Stutterfly
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A well-made, well-performing pedal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AMT Electronics SY-1 Stutterfly review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Electro-Harmonix Key9
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If you simply have to have an electric piano tone or two in your arsenal, this is still the simplest way to get keyed up.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Key9 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Electro-Harmonix Key9 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
AMT Electronics O2 Legend Amps
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The O2 is packed full of glorious rock tones. Fantastic.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AMT Electronics O2 Legend Amps review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
KHDK Ghoul Screamer Kirk Hammett Overdrive
MusicRadar's Verdict
“When it comes to boosting and tightening up metal tones, the Ghoul Screamer is among the best TS-alikes we've used.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KHDK Ghoul Screamer Kirk Hammett Overdrive review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: KHDK Ghoul Screamer Kirk Hammett Overdrive currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Silvertone 1478
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Just like back in the 50s and 60s, the 1423 and 1478 are there to give beginners, or anyone else on a tight budget, a leg up, offering them a choice beyond the usual package deals and copies.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Silvertone 1478 review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Lâg TSE701DCE
MusicRadar's Verdict
“This is a guitar that has a spec and performance way above its price.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lâg TSE701DCE review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
AMT Electronics B2 Legend Amps
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A hard to fault pedal that is packed with killer sounds.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AMT Electronics B2 Legend Amps review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: AMT Electronics B2 Legend Amps currently available from:
UK: Thomann
TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The X4 proves that two loops equals a lot more fun.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass