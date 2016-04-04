New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2016)

Our guitar team has been blessed to get its hands on some stunning gear over the last month - we're talking everything from Fractal's AX8 to limited edition Strats.

Here, we look back at all the guitar products that appeared on MusicRadar in March, starting with a beauty from Wild Custom.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“The IronTop has a strong personality that's also full of subtlety. A brand to watch, we'd say.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Wild Custom WildOne Irontop review

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)