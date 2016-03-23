AMT Electronics O2 Legend Amps review

Yeah, it looks like a fuzz box but the O2 Legend Amps is actually a two-channel preamp.

It has three outputs [cab simulator, preamp and drive] which you can run solo or simultaneously.

You can plug the it directly into your amplifier, a live mixing or studio recording desk, or a computer sound card to provide classic rock sounds, using the Orange AD30 as a reference.

It also operates as a clean channel; in the clean mode you get a volume control and a boost switch, the latter fattening up the tone when it's engaged. Whack on the overdrive and you're in late 60s, early 70s rock territory - think Free, Led Zep and AC/DC.