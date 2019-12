The B2 has the same triple output options as AMT's O2 Legend, but instead offers high-gain metal sounds without the need to mic up.

AMT cites the mighty Bogner Ecstasy amp heads as a tonal reference point for the B2 and there's plenty of razor sharp high-gain tone on tap in that metal box, and like the O2 there's a clean mode for when you want to dial back the filth.

While the RY-1 and SY-1 offer quality sounds, the preamp functions of the B2 and O2 makes them stand out in the pedal market.