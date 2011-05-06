New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2011)
Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar HH (£335)
Verdict:
"It's not the prettiest Jag of all time, but its beefy tones are perfect for hard rockers and Kurt Cobain devotees."
4 out of 5
Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster (£335)
Verdict:
"A pair of sweet-sounding single-coils make this Jazzmaster an afforordable tone machine."
4 out of 5
Fender Mustang III (£287)
Verdict:
"The Mustang III offers a vast array of usable tones for practise, recoding and occasional gigging. It's crazy value for money, too."
4.5 out of 5
Trace Elliot Trace Acoustic TA200 (£1225)
Verdict:
"The TA200 offers a room-filling spacious sound and an impressive feature list. If you're serious about your sound, it really should be considered."
4.5 out of 5
Verdict:
"For any player who values a guitar's sound over fashion, the Studio is going to take some beating. A high-level, thoroughly pro and highly versatile instrument."
4.5 out of 5
Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster (£1414)
Verdict:
"An American Standard Telecaster with a thin-skin lacquer finish and unique neck plate, so what? So it's one fo the nicest standard production Fender Teles we've played for a long time. Join the party."
4.5 out of 5
Martin Westside Custom Edition Style X (£3250)
Verdict:
"A superior deluxe dread with much more to offer than simply being part of a collection."
4.5 out of 5
Fender Road Worn Player Telecaster (£1019)
Verdict:
"A must-try for Keef-o-philes and anyone else wanting maximum tonal breath from a Tele. As long as you like fake ageing…"
4 out of 5
Vintage V1800N (£579)
Verdict:
"Vintage turns a vintage parlour trick with aplomb."
4.5 out of 5
Verdict:
"A tasteful, largely faithful vintage 000 re-creation."
4.5 out of 5
Verdict:
"This could be the way to go if you want Univibe-esque sounds in a small pedal: a cool modulation source for the crowded pedalboard."
3.5 out of 5
Martin Westside Custom Edition Style XIII (£2817)
Verdict:
"With a punch, mid-heavy output, this offers something a little different tonally."
4 out of 5
Fender Road Worn Player Stratocaster (£1055)
Verdict:
"A rewarding mix of vintage and modern aesthetics and features. The ageing will be the decider."
4 out of 5
Hudson HDM-2P Vincent Fat Neck (£599)
Verdict:
"A slot-head, fingerstyle dreadnought well worth checking out."
4 out of 5
Verdict:
"For two distinct flavours of amp overdrive that still retain your guitar's true voice, this is a great pedalboard addition."
4.5 out of 5
Blueridge BG-140 (£699)
Verdict:
"A sunburst, all-solid J-45-style acoustic for this price? It's a winner."
4.5 out of 5
AER Pocket Tools Colourizer (£279)
Verdict:
"A great tool for shaping the sound of your electro-acoustic."
4 out of 5
