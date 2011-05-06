New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2011)

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout April 2011.

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up is a rockin' new Squier...

Verdict:

"It's not the prettiest Jag of all time, but its beefy tones are perfect for hard rockers and Kurt Cobain devotees."

4 out of 5

Read the Guitarist Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar HH review

