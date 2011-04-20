Jetter The Vibe review

This could be the way to go if you want Univibe-esque sounds in a small pedal: a cool modulation source for the crowded pedalboard.

The Vibe is designed to emulate the classic Univibe sound in a space that's far more pedalboard-friendlythan the exceedingly bulky footprint of the original.

Take a look at our hand-on video demo

It features a four- stage light-driven circuit, a modern interpretation of the original. The speed and intensity of the effect are both adjustable and indicated by a pulsing status LED.

Sounds

A familiar vintage watery swirl with plenty of low-end throb can be easily dialled in here to please Hendrix and Trower fans, but there's plenty of variation for a selection of modulation effects, including sounds in the tremolo and rotary speaker vein.