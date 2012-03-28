Musikmesse 2012: Hayden launches new look MoFo range

Frankfurt Musikmesse 2012: As well as launching the new High 5 combo, Hayden took the opportunity to give its MoFo series a makeover:

"Clean and classic styling married with modern build quality, real tone and innovative features is the remit for the Hayden MoFo range in 2012. 'We wanted to ensure that the amps look every bit as sensational as they sound - a tradition started by Hayden Bespoke launched at the recent NAMM show,' stated Hayden's Lee Alexander.

"Beside obvious cosmetic changes, the new look MoFo 55 and 100 get two channels for even more tonal flexibility, while the 100 head also benefits from the addition of reverb fitted ahead of the FX loop. 'The MoFo is an amp that drops jaws wherever it's heard,' says Hayden Marketing and Artist Relations Manager Dan Gooday.

"Players as diverse as Jesse Hughes and Dave Catching from The Eagles of Death Metal, Stevie Salas, Phil Hilborne and Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro have been quick to make their Mofo's part of their rigs both on stage and in the studio. Other Hayden Artists include, James and Tom from Pulled apart by Horses, Barry McKenna from Twin Atlantic, David Cartwright from All the Young, Drew Elliot from Spy Catcher, Carl Barat from The Libertines, Ryan Burnett from The Crave to name but a few."

Check out the official Hayden website for more info.