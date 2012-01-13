NAMM 2012: Hayden Amps launches Hayden Bespoke

Image 1 of 7 Hayden Mini MoFo in custom pink Image 2 of 7 Hayden Mini MoFo in custom blue Image 3 of 7 Hayden Mini MoFo in custom green Image 4 of 7 Hayden Petite 2 with custom brown padded leather covering Image 5 of 7 Hayden Petite 5 with custom cream padded leather covering Image 6 of 7 Hayden Mini MoFo in custom red Image 7 of 7 Hayden Mini MoFo in custom seafoam green

British amp company Hayden is set to add a splash of colour to NAMM 2012 as its Hayden Bespoke 'personalisation programme' launches at the show in Anaheim, near Los Angeles, California.

"Launching at Winter Namm 2011 Hayden Bespoke is the exclusive new personalisation programme from Hayden Amps. Developed specifically for players wishing to create a truly tailor made amplifier that will be a clear expression of their own unique style and tastes.

"The Hayden Bespoke programme continues a long-standing guitarists' tradition in which many players 'hot-rodded' and customised their stock amplifiers, searching for their own look and sound that would set them apart from their contemporaries, the result was genuinely unique amplifiers tailored to suit the desires of each individual player.

"That prestigious practice has now been revived through a programme that permits players to specify every last detail of their Hayden amp from an unprecedented choice of options, starting with exterior styling details such as tolex colour, front panel style/colour, grill cloth etc before getting to the real heart of the amplifiers with tube choices, power, speaker selection, gain structure, tone stack, reverb choice, attenuation and more.

"The player's personal wishes and aspirations lie at the very heart of the Hayden Bespoke programme. Either remotely via the internet or in person at their factory in Essex, UK, players are assisted and guided through the selection process by Master Builder Dave Green from conception to realisation.

"Players are naturally welcome to visit the factory upon completion of their amplifier for a final test and tuning before taking their amplifier home.

"Timeless elegant products with traditional values combined with modern features using the finest quality components and built with care and devotion; these are the features and characteristics combined with the players individual needs and requirements that give each Hayden Bespoke product its own identity and individuality.

"Hayden Amps is a UK company that allows players to achieve a level of unprecedented exclusivity from start to finish with the only limit being the players' imagination."

