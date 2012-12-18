Amp buying guide: large gigs

So the band is doing pretty well, the gigs are getting bigger and better, and suddenly your rig just isn't cutting it.

The solution? A new amp, of course! You'll need something that will suit your tone, and give you the extra kick you need to feel like you're doing your new status as rising superstar justice. We've taken a look at the amps that will do larger rooms justice, and picked five of the very best. Click through to find out more...

