Amp buying guide: large gigs
Large gig amplifiers
So the band is doing pretty well, the gigs are getting bigger and better, and suddenly your rig just isn't cutting it.
The solution? A new amp, of course! You'll need something that will suit your tone, and give you the extra kick you need to feel like you're doing your new status as rising superstar justice. We've taken a look at the amps that will do larger rooms justice, and picked five of the very best. Click through to find out more...
Blackstar S1-104 EL34
If you’re buying a new head or thinking about trading in that combo for something with a little more punch, start looking here. Ideal for players who need a wide range of sounds at the tap of a button.
TYPE: 4-channel valve head
OUTPUT: 100 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 27.2kg/59.9lbs
Marshall AFD100
An uncluttered but truly brilliant product that can lay claim to being capable of realising everyone’s dream of what a great Marshall amp should sound like. No need to spend ages tweaking: everything works.
TYPE: Single-channel valve head
OUTPUT: 100 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
Peavey 6505+
Descended from the Edward Van Halen signature 5150, the 6505+ is an extremely well regarded head that’s near ubiquitous in a lot of modern heavy rock and metal. Massively versatile rock monster.
TYPE: Valve head
OUTPUT: 120 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 21.90kg/48.3lbs
Fender '65 Twin reissue
The modern version of Fender’s classic ‘blackface’ Twin is a clean-toned workhorse that you’ll find behind any number of top-flight players. And awesome amp for pedals, plus reverb to die for.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 85 watts
SPEAKERS: 2x12” Jensen C12K
WEIGHT: 29kg/63.9lbs
Mesa/Boogie RA-100
A seriously well-sorted classic rock amp with excellent clean sounds to boot. Choosing this over a Rectifier is a no-brainer for anyone weaned on Marshalls and classic rock, rather than metal.
TYPE: Twin-channel valve head
OUTPUT: 100 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 23.8kg/52.4lbs