Amp buying guide: do it all amps
For some folks, one amp is enough - especially if that amp is able to handle any possible guitar-shaped eventuality.
Recording, practicing and playing live (no matter the size of the venue) are the key considerations for anyone considering putting all their tone-eggs in one basket. It's no small feat, finding a single black box capable of taking care of all your needs, but there are plenty of amps out there that boast an ability to do just that.
This is an ultra-competitive area of the market, but thankfully we're here to guide you through it, like the intrepid Indiana Jones types we (think) we are. Here are our picks of the best multi-purpose, do-it-all amps out there...
Blackstar HT Soloist 60 112
The price may not be in the pro league, but the build, sound and looks wouldn’t be out of place on any stage. We think this makes the Soloist an ideal choice for the working players.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 60 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x12” Celestion Seventy 80
WEIGHT: 24.4kg/52.9lbs
Fender Hot Rod Deluxe III
The world’s most popular mid-wattage valve amp offers a range of punchy cleans, rock crunches and high-gain overdrive sounds. Simple to use, loud as pigs and an absolute no-brainer all-rounder.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 40 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x12” Celestion G12P-80
WEIGHT: 20.4kg/44.9lbs
Carvin Legacy 3 VL300
It’s packed with great tones, not least those of the magnificent clean channel. From those sparkling yet rounded Fender-style chimes to all out high-gain mayhem, this is a versatile and very special amp.
TYPE: 3-channel valve head
OUTPUT: 100/50/15 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 13kg/28.6Ibs
Line 6 DT50
A new hybrid amp design delivering the best amp sounds we’ve ever heard from a Line 6 product. Crucially, it can deliver the four distinct flavours that are regarded as the cornerstones of guitar tone.
TYPE: Hybrid valve/modelling combo
OUTPUT: 50/25 watts
SPEAKERS: 2x12” Celestion G12H90
WEIGHT: 34.5kg/76.2lbs
Marshall JVM410C
It’s a multi-channel, multi-mode monster that really works. It’s more organic and flexible tonally than you’d expect from this kind of amp and we can’t find a weak point in the JVM’s tonal palette.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 100 watts
SPEAKERS: 2x12”: 1x Celestion Vintage 30, 1x Celestion Heritage
WEIGHT: 34.5kg/76lbs