Amp buying guide: do it all amps

For some folks, one amp is enough - especially if that amp is able to handle any possible guitar-shaped eventuality.

Recording, practicing and playing live (no matter the size of the venue) are the key considerations for anyone considering putting all their tone-eggs in one basket. It's no small feat, finding a single black box capable of taking care of all your needs, but there are plenty of amps out there that boast an ability to do just that.

This is an ultra-competitive area of the market, but thankfully we're here to guide you through it, like the intrepid Indiana Jones types we (think) we are. Here are our picks of the best multi-purpose, do-it-all amps out there...