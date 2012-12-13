Amp buying guide: best serious project studio amps
Serious project studio amps
When it comes to recording, guitarists are - rightly - extremely picky about the amps their choose to use. Deciding on the amplifier you're going to commit to for your precious project studio - you know, the one you've been planning, saving for and building for years - is therefore no small decision.
That's where we come in. We've considered the options and filtered them through our patented Amp-o-meter (patent pending) in order to give you a selection of what we think are the best small recording amps out there. They won't break the bank (or your back for that matter), but they will give you the tones you're looking for.
Marshall Class 5
There’s no messin’ with the Class 5 – just plug in, turn up, wig out: exactly as it should be. Classic Marshall tone in a quality five-watt all-valve package. Very hard not to love, albeit very light on features.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 5 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x10” Celestion G10-15
WEIGHT: 15kg/33lbs
Egnater Tweaker 15
This little amp’s range and capability is going to appeal to a very broad range of players, from amateur bedroom heroes to professionals working in the most demanding live or studio environments.
TYPE: Valve head
OUTPUT: 15 watts
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 10kg/22lbs
Vox AC15 C2
That harmonically rich drive (that was never supposed to be there!) is the key characteristic latter day, non-master volume AC users find hardest to replicate. The simple fact is that with this, you can do just that.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 15 watts
SPEAKERS: 2x12” Celestion G12M Greenback
WEIGHT: 30kg/66.5lbs
Fender Blues Jr III
It’s one of the best-selling amps in the world – and no wonder: it’s got great clean tone and offers a wealth of medium drive tones for blues and rock. It’ll cope with small pub and club gigs with ease.
TYPE: Valve combo
OUTPUT: 15 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x12” Fender/Eminence Lighting Bolt
WEIGHT: 14kg/31lbs
Kemper Profiling amp
A product that finally delivers on the promise of digital modelling. A truly revolutionary piece of kit for serious recording guitarists and producers. You have to try it to believe it.
TYPE: Digital profiling amp
OUTPUT: N/A
SPEAKERS: N/A
WEIGHT: 5kg/11lbs