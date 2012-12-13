Amp buying guide: best serious project studio amps

When it comes to recording, guitarists are - rightly - extremely picky about the amps their choose to use. Deciding on the amplifier you're going to commit to for your precious project studio - you know, the one you've been planning, saving for and building for years - is therefore no small decision.

That's where we come in. We've considered the options and filtered them through our patented Amp-o-meter (patent pending) in order to give you a selection of what we think are the best small recording amps out there. They won't break the bank (or your back for that matter), but they will give you the tones you're looking for.